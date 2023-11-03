Did Matt Canada get fired? Exploring Steelers OC’s future with franchise

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada is one of the NFL's more polarizing assistant coaches. On one hand, his supporters view him as a misunderstood genius, while his detractors tend to blame all of the Steelers' woes on him. Canada's value to the franchise lies in the middle, with the offensive coordinator being a vital cog in Mike Tomlin's program.

At the moment, Matt Canada has yet to be fired by the Steelers despite the struggles of the team's offense and backlash from fans.

In this piece, we will examine whether Matt Canada has ever gotten fired, as his future with the Steelers gets questioned due to the offense being ranked near the bottom of the league.

Has Matt Canada ever gotten fired in his career?

Yes, Matt Canada has gotten the boot before in his coaching career. In fact, the Indiana product was fired from three of his last four roles before getting employed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Canada was the offensive coordinator of North Carolina State under Dave Doeren. He lasted for three seasons in the role before he was let go at the end of the 2015 college football season.

Canada was out of work for a short time before he snagged the offensive coordinator job at Pittsburgh University in 2016. The experienced assistant rebuilt his reputation in Pittsburgh, becoming a finalist for the Broyles Award, a prize awarded to the top assistant coach in college football.

Following his comeback season in Pittsburgh, Canada was hired by the LSU Tigers to become their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He stayed in the role until January 5, 2018, when he and the school agreed to part ways.

Canada's last collegiate role was with the University of Maryland. In January 2018, the school employed him as their new offensive coordinator. At the end of the year, Canada was relieved of day-to-day responsibilities and was replaced by Scottie Montgomery.

Canada was away for football for some time before he got the call from the Steelers front office in January 2020. He has been with the franchise ever since.

Matt Canada's future with the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a moderately successful 2023 NFL season and have a chance to have yet another non-losing year. However, the team ranks near dead last in most offensive statistical categories. These struggles have been attributed to OC Matt Canada, and his job security is a constant trending topic at the halfway point of the season.

Mike Tomlin has done a solid job with the talent at his disposal, even if sometimes the offensive play calling has left something to be desired. The Steelers are 4-3 heading into Week 9 and have a decent shot at making the postseason in 2023. The offensive tandem of Kenny Pickett and George Pickens will be instrumental to any success moving forward in 2023.