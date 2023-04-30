Did Mo Ibrahim get drafted? All you need to know about former Minnesota RB’s future

Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mo Ibrahim was not drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 2018 Quick Lane Bowl MVP went undrafted this year despite having a stellar five-year college career with the Golden Gophers.

He had a long and impressive college career, playing for the program for five years and leading them to numerous bowl game appearances. He finished his college career with 851 rush attempts, 4,597 rushing yards, and 52 rushing touchdowns in 36 games.

However, these stats and performances needed to be better to earn him an immediate NFL contract.

Mo Ibrahim's player profile

Mo Ibrahim is a challenging and gritty running back who has played with toughness, vision, and a feel for cut timing in Minnesota's zone attack. His decisiveness stands out, but he lacks an elevated burst to clear second-level tacklers without bearing bumps and bruises.

His injury history and hard running style could be a concern for some franchises, but his no-nonsense running approach and natural feel for the end zone will be straightforward for coaches to love. He won't run away from NFL defenders, so creativity will be essential to keep runs alive.

His core strengths include but aren't limited to:

Absorbs contact with squared pads and a flat base.

Adequate size with a compact frame and low center of gravity.

Efficient in reading the run lane development.

Hits like a hammer when finishing his runs.

The patient waits for his blocks but is decisive when they come.

Rarely used as a receiver but has hands to catch out of the backfield.

Talented short-yardage back with the ability to find small crevices.

His flaws are:

Average burst forces him into the role of the grinder.

Cutting threatening speed flowing wide.

Needs more creativity to elude early traffic consistently.

He missed all but one game of the 2021 college season with an Achilles tear. Sidelined by injury for at least one game in four of the past five seasons.

Is Mo Ibrahim in the NFL?

Yes, Mo Ibrahim is in the NFL, as immediately after the 2023 NFL Draft, Ibrahim was signed by the surging Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent.

The Lions have a stacked running back room with the likes of Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, and Jermar Jefferson ahead of him on the pecking order.

If there's one thing about Mo Ibrahim, it's that he has an unshakable mentality, so don't be too surprised if he carves out a solid niche for himself in the coming years.

