Did NFL referees rob Rams of Wild Card round win? Explaining controversial ending against Lions

The Los Angeles Rams are out of the playoffs after losing 24-23 at the reborn Detroit Lions in Sunday's Wild Card game, but the loss did not come without controversy.

The critical point came late in the fourth quarter. On third-and-14, quarterback Matthew Stafford, who had spent his first dozen seasons with his foes, attempted to connect with wide receiver Puka Nacua. But the rookie Pro Bowler was too heavily covered to make a catch.

On further inspection, though, cornerback Cameron Sutton was seen grabbing him by the back of his jersey:

Had pass interference been called, the Rams would have put themselves within field goal range. Instead, they were forced to punt, and the Lions eventually secured enough first downs to be able to kneel and run out the clock.

On another footnote, even without pass interference, they might have still gotten a first down, thanks to the defenseless receiver rule. Nacua appeared to have been hit in the helmet by linebacker Alex Anzalone as he was falling to the ground, meaning that he was in no position to avoid contact.

Puka Nacua, target of play in Rams-Lions no call, produces stellar performance in defeat

Speaking of Puka Nacua, he does not need to hang his head in shame after the end of a massive campaign.

Drafted in the fifth round (177th overall) by the Los Angeles Rams last year, he immediately proved that he belongs in the league, breaking numerous rookie records. He also helped the team return to the playoffs after one of the biggest post-Super Bowl regressions in recent history, downing the following rookie marks:

Most receiving yards in a season - 1,486

Most receptions in a season - 105

Most receptions in a game - 15

On Sunday, he covered 181 yards from nine catches - the most by a rookie in a playoff game. The record-breaking play can be seen below:

Such a monstrous performance could make Nacua one of the NFL's future superstars. Rams coach Sean McVay is one of those who can attest to that, as he waxed lyrical about the rookie:

"He's a freaking stud. ... He's a great competitor. He shows up big, makes plays, tough to tackle, can work in edges and win in separating. He can finish. This guy's a freaking warrior.

"If he just continues to stay humble and keep working, this guy is going to be a problem for a long time.”

McVay's Lions counterpart Dan Campbell also had nothing but praise, calling Nacua "a heck of a receiver".