Did Odell Beckham Jr hire $100,000 yacht? Ravens fans panic over viral report detailing 2017 Giants moment deja vu

Odell Beckham Jr. has found a career resurgence after injuring his knee with the Rams in Super Bowl 56. He joined the Ravens as a free agent ahead of this season and is part of their success. However, the team's fans began panicking when a report of the wide receiver getting a yacht valued at $100K went viral.

However, it is unknown if the report is confirmed as the 31-year-old has yet to confirm or deny it. According to its website, The Spirit of Baltimore "has two spacious indoor decks, as well as a stunning rooftop deck for the best views of Baltimore's Inner Harbor."

However, this report was a reminder of the last time Beckham Jr. and a yacht were involved. In January 2017, a photo of Beckham Jr. with Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz and Roger Lewis surfaced. It was revealed a week before the New York Giants faced the Packers in the playoffs.

In 2020, Cruz detailed the incident on an episode of "Good Morning Football." The Giants had a day off before their wild-card game, and the team's wideouts decided to take a quick trip down to Miami via a private jet.

Cruz United said he was not sure about going to Miami and would ensure that the receivers would be okay with the last-minute visit:

"At first, I’m not gonna lie, I was apprehensive. 'Odell, do you wanna do this? Sterling, are you sure?’ They look at me, salivating: ‘Let’s go to Miami.'"

As for that game, the Giants were blown out by a 38-13 score at Lambeau Field. New York didn't make the playoffs again until the 2022 season after that game and infamous photo.

Ravens fans share their reactions to the Odell Beckham Jr report

It is understandable why Baltimore Ravens fans hope the report of Odell Beckham Jr. getting that yacht isn't true. Many pled with other Ravens players on X not to go if true, most notably quarterback Lamar Jackson:

The Ravens have locked into the No.1 seed in the AFC and will have a first-round bye in the upcoming playoffs.