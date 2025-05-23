Did Odell Beckham Jr retire? Exploring NFL WR's career status after Dolphins release

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent during the 2025 NFL offseason after being released by the Miami Dolphins in mid-season last year. He failed to make much of an impact for his most recent team, recording just nine receptions for 55 yards across nine games.

The Dolphins represented the fifth team of his career so far and the upcoming season could potentially include his sixth destination. This will partially depend upon whether or not he even wants to play football anymore with many retirement rumors circling around him.

To this point in the offseason, Beckham has not officially announced his retirement, but he's also had essentially no rumored interest by other teams in free agency. He is still just 32 years old, so he may potentially have something left in the tank, but his desire is still relatively unknown at this point.

His most recent success came during the 2021 NFL season when he helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl ring as an important part of their offensive scheme. He caught a touchdown in their victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but also suffered a major knee injury.

Odell Beckham Jr. then sat out the 2022 season before joinig the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, where he served as a solid role player in their dynamic offense. He totaled 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns across 14 games. Despite his lack of production with the Dolphins this past season, his recent health and success suggest that he can still be a valuable contributor, if he still wants to play.

Odell Beckham Jr. 2025 NFL offseason outlook

Odell Beckham Jr.

It's unclear exactly why Odell Beckham Jr. failed to make any relevant impact for the Dolphins last year after carving out a respeectable role with the Ravens in the season before. The presence of elite wide receievr duo Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, as well as the emergence of Jonnu Smith as an excellent tight end, may have hurt his chances of earning a decent workload in their offense.

On the positive side, Beckham came out of the season with no major injuries that he has been reportedly dealing with and he is still just 32 years old. He proved his value just two years ago, and while he may no longer be the elite playmaker he was with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, he could be desirable as a veteran role player for a team in need of wide receiver depth.

