Did Peyton Manning drop the greatest Thanksgiving display ever? Revisiting NFL icon’s 6 TD-display vs Lions in 2004

Peyton Manning is one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the NFL. The Hall of Famer has had many memorable games throughout his 17 seasons in the league. One game stands out as it took place on Thanksgiving Day during Week 12 of the 2004 season. Manning and the Indianapolis Colts squared off against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

The five-time NFL MVP had a game for the ages, throwing six touchdowns versus the Lions' defense that day. Four of the legendary quarterback's six touchdowns came in the first half of the game. Three of those were caught by wide receiver Brandon Stokley, while the fourth was caught by fellow Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison.

Overall, Stokley and Harrison accounted for all six of Manning's touchdowns. Harrison caught two more in the second half of the game. In the Colts' 41 - 9 victory over the Lions, Manning also threw for 236 yards with a quarterback rating of 141.9.

Peyton Manning had just five incompletions in that game. For the seven-time All-Pro, it was truly a game for the record books.

Peyton Manning tied record for the most TD passes in a Thanksgiving Day game vs. Lions

Peyton Manning's six touchdowns versus the Detroit Lions placed him in some elite company in NFL history. He tied Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese for the most touchdowns thrown in a Thanksgiving Day game.

Griese threw for six touchdowns versus the St. Louis Cardinals on the holiday back in the 1977-1978 season in a 55-14 victory. He had just 207 yards passing in that game. Two other quarterbacks have thrown five in a game: Matthew Stafford and Tony Romo.

Stafford threw for five touchdowns on Thanksgiving against the Philadelphia Eagles back in the 2015-2016 season with the Lions.

Romo had five touchdowns versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the holiday in the 2006 - 2007 season for the Dallas Cowboys. Looking back at the former Indianapolis Colts star, we'll have to see if he and Griese's single-game record will stand.

