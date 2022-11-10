Las Vegas Raiders fans thought their head coach, Josh McDaniels, was fired in his first season with the team, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter. However, the account turned out to be fake news about McDaniel's firing.

The announcement came from the Twitter account @AdamSchefterN0T, a parody account. Apart from the Twitter handle having the word "N0T" (with the number zero instead of the letter "O"), the account's bio and pinned tweet said that it puts out "parody."

The @AdamSchefterN0T account looked to have purchased a new Twitter service that gives a checkmark badge. The badge appears to be the same as the verification badges Twitter had previously. This made the supposed news seem more believable. The account was suspended after it had been active for close to two hours and had gotten close to 10,000 engagements.

Per the Associated Press, Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, plans to permanently remove any Twitter account that parodies another account.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months.



We will keep what works & change what doesn’t. Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t.

What are the chances that the Raiders actually fire McDaniels for real this season?

Despite the fake news of McDaniel's firing, is there a chance the Raiders will fire him for real this season? The Raiders currently sit with a 2-5 record and are in last place in the AFC West. The franchise lost its second straight game, falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9.

They were shut out by the New Orleans Saints in Week 8. It was the first time the franchise had scored zero points in a game since Week 13 of the 2014 season.

Raiders owner Mark Davis held a lengthy postgame meeting with McDaniels after the loss to the Saints. It was the second meeting in six weeks that McDaniels was called into the owner's office. This led to some rumors that Davis might be thinking about firing his head coach.

Paul Gutierrez @PGutierrezESPN Another lengthy postgame meeting between #Raiders owner Mark Davis and first-year coach Josh McDaniels in McDaniels’ office. Another lengthy postgame meeting between #Raiders owner Mark Davis and first-year coach Josh McDaniels in McDaniels’ office.

However, it seems that McDaniels' job is safe in Las Vegas In a short statement, Davis made it clear that McDaniels isn't going anywhere:

"Josh McDaniels is our head coach and will be for years to come."

Vincent Bonsignore @VinnyBonsignore Just to clear anything up after some “reports” surfaced today. This is from @Raiders owner Mark Davis: “Josh McDaniels Is Our Head Coach And Will Be For Years To Come.” Just to clear anything up after some “reports” surfaced today. This is from @Raiders owner Mark Davis: “Josh McDaniels Is Our Head Coach And Will Be For Years To Come.”

The owner's vote of confidence for McDaniels likely won't be well received by many Raiders fans. Many are already calling for the former Denver Broncos head coach to be fired. While the fake Adam Schefter Twitter account fired McDaniels, we'll see if the real Adam Schefter will soon confirm it.

