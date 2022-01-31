Did the Raiders make a mistake hiring Josh McDaniels as new HC?

The Las Vegas Raiders are making a splash this offseason by reportedly hiring Josh McDaniels as their new head coach. It marks a new era for the franchise after Jon Gruden's resignation this past season and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia's run to the playoffs.

The franchise seemed to be dragging its feet a bit, until late this week when the link to McDaniels was announced. The Raiders now have two former New England Patriots leaders running the club.

There is a ton of hype around McDaniels' name. He worked with Tom Brady for well over a decade and has six Super Bowl rings as an assistant in New England.

But anyone who has followed the NFL for the past two decades knows this is not the coach's first chance to lead a team.

That came back in 2009 when he was hired by the Denver Broncos. Before Sean McVay, McDaniels was the young genius getting a shot at building a dynasty.

Things got off to a fantastic start as the Broncos jumped out to a 6-0 record. They then finished 8-8 and McDaniels was fired after a 3-9 start in 2010.

The firing came after it was revealed a member of his staff was filming opponent's practices. So after all the hype, he was fired with a 11-17 record.

He then got a chance to lead the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, only to bail after being announced as head coach .

So are the Raiders making a huge mistake here?

Raiders chose Josh McDaniels over other proven options

The Raiders have a desirable job compared to some other competitors in the head coaching market. Derek Carr is in place as the quarterback and the team just made the playoffs with an interim head coach.

So why go with someone like McDaniels who has a rough history as a head coach? Yes, his last stint in such a role was over a decade ago.

But it went terribly wrong and he has been a coordinator ever since.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



"We started 6-0." - "We lose to San Francisco, our film guy got caught filming their practice."



"WE WAS CHEATING!"



Former long-time @Broncos starting LB @DjWilliam55 opened up about the Josh McDaniels era in Denver on the @IAMATHLETEpod "We started 6-0." - "We lose to San Francisco, our film guy got caught filming their practice.""WE WAS CHEATING!" Former long-time @Broncos starting LB @DjWilliam55 opened up about the Josh McDaniels era in Denver on the @IAMATHLETEpod "We started 6-0." - "We lose to San Francisco, our film guy got caught filming their practice." "WE WAS CHEATING!"https://t.co/Y1V7QgH21r

Brian Flores is a candidate who somehow remains on the market after back-to-back winning seasons. He most recently had proven success and comes from the New England coaching tree the Raiders seem to desire.

There is also another wild-card candidate in Jim Harbaugh, who is now connected to the Minnesota Vikings job. Could the Raiders not pay extra to outbid any other team to land Harbaugh?

He has had success as an NFL head coach, guiding the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl in the 2012 season. He went 44-19-1 in four seasons and went to three NFC Championship Games.

The Raiders operate in mysterious ways and that was clear when they signed Gruden to a $100 million deal. Instead of going with a proven candidate, they are taking another risk by hoping McDaniels has learned his lesson since 2010.

It is tough to call this move a mistake at the moment. But if it goes poorly, no one will be surprised.

