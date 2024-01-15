Did Rams test Matthew Stafford for a concussion? Sean McVay sets the record straight after QB's nasty hit vs Lions

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford took a nasty hit in the third quarter of the Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The two-time Pro Bowler was tackled multiplied times by Lions pass rushers and appeared to be in grave pain.

After getting some treatment in the blue tent, Stafford returned to the field. However, he couldn't lead Los Angeles past Detroit, who managed a narrow 24-23 win to advance to the Divisional Round.

Nonetheless, many were left puzzled as to how Stafford was allowed to return after taking his knock in the third quarter.

Following the Rams' elimination from the postseason, head coach Sean McVay spoke to reporters about Stafford's injury. He initially said that he wasn't sure whether the quarterback was evaluated for a concussion after taking a couple of brutal hits in the second half.

However, after speaking to a member of the Rams staff, McVay confirmed that Stafford did get tested for a concussion and was cleared before returning to the game. The head coach also confirmed that the Super Bowl-winning signal-caller hurt his ribs during the contest.

What is the NFL's Concussion Protocol?

The NFL's concussion protocol is a five-step procedure that a player must undergo before being medically cleared to play a game. The steps include:

Symptom limited activity

Aerobic exercise

Football-specific exercise

Club-based non-contact training drills

Full football activity/clearance

Footage of Matthew Stafford hit vs Lions indicates Rams QB was knocked out

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Fans who analyzed the video footage of Matthew Stafford's hit in the third quarter suggested that he was knocked out after being tackled to the ground. The Rams quarterback first took a blow from Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Before Stafford hit the deck, he took another whack from Alim McNeill on his head. When the signal-caller hit the ground, his head bounced off the turf and briefly appeared to be out cold.

Fortunately, Stafford was able to get up on his own accord. He also showed his toughness by returning to the matchup after getting treatment but was unable to get the Rams over the line against Detroit at Ford Field.