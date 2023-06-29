Did Ryan Mallett have kids? A look into late Patriots QB's family

Former NFL star Ryan Mallett tragically passed away in an apparent drowning on Tuesday. As per reports, the late quarterback was on holiday with his girlfriend Madison Carter in Florida when he was dragged under by the rip currents on the US Gulf Coast.

Mallett was pulled out by lifeguards and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He was 35 at the time of his passing.

Following his unfortunate demise, fans were curious to learn more about Mallett's personal life and whether he had any kids.

NFL @NFL The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. https://t.co/FvdhQmrTh6

According to reports, Mallett did not have any kids despite being in his mid-30s. Many believe that he wasn't able to relish the chance of savoring fatherhood because of his football career and failed marriage.

Mallett had married Tiffany Seeley, who now works as an OnlyFans model, in June 2020 but the couple divorced just four months into their marriage. The pair reportedly went through an acrimonious split that included problems with a prenup as well as a court dispute over their dogs.

Reports claim that Mallett had only begun dating Madison Carter. The two had made their relationship public just a few weeks back.

Carter is reportedly a medical student at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University.

Ryan Mallett's NFL stats and career

Former New England Patriots QB Ryan Mallett

The New England Patriots picked Ryan Mallett in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. The quarterback spent three seasons with the team as Tom Brady's backup before joining the Houston Texans in 2014.

Following a brief stint in Houston, Mallett signed for the Baltimore Ravens in December 2015. He played his last game in the NFL in October 2017.

Across seven years in the big league, Mallett racked up 1,835 yards and nine touchdowns on 190 passes. He also threw 10 interceptions and had a 55.1% pass completion rate in 21 games.

