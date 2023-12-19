Did Tariq Woolen change his name? Seahawks CB's personal life update explained

Yes, Seattle Seahawks star cornerback Tariq Woolen changed his name to Riq Woolen. The 2022 Pro Bowler effected the change ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Speaking to the Seahawks' official website, Woolen stated that his family and friends have long used the shortened version of his first name, so he simply chose to make it official.

Rather than have the name Tariq Woolen on documents, the UTSA alum goes by Riq Woolen. The star cornerback stated that his mother has come to accept him changing the name that was chosen for him 24 years ago.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Could Raiders land a QB next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to find out

How did Riq Woolen, FKA Tariq Woolen perform in college?

Riq Woolen, formerly known as Tariq Woolen, was a highly recruited prospect coming out of Arlington Heights High School. Woolen had offers from Texas State, Houston, the University of Texas and North Texas. However, the Fort Worth, Texas native chose to take his talents to the University of Texas, San Antonio.

At UTSA, Woolen became a vital part of the team's secondary. Woolen joined the squad initially as a wide receiver but was soon converted to the cornerback position. He became an undisputed starter in his junior season and posted 35 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception stat line for the season.

Woolen played one more season at UTSA, putting up a stat line of 25 tackles, five passes broken up, and one pick in his redshirt senior year. He declared for the 2022 draft at the end of the collegiate season.

Riq Woolen's NFL career timeline

Riq Woolen was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in round five of the 2022 draft. He took little time to acclimatize to the NFL, and the UTSA alum started all 17 games in his rookie season. Woolen was so good in year one that he earned PFWA All-Rookie Team honors and was named to the Pro Bowl. He also had the joint most interceptions in the NFL in 2022.

During the 2023 season, Woolen has been just as impressive, even though quarterbacks are avoiding his zone. The Seahawks' cornerback has amassed a stat line of 43 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, nine pass deflections and two picks in 12 games. He is one of the best players on the Seahawks and a member of the new school "Legion of Boom."

D'Andre Swift or Zach Charbonnet? Check out our experts' projections for the right call in Week 15