Did Taylor Swift tell NFL cameras to go away? Lip-reading fans run wild with theories

Taylor Swift was once again present at a Kansas City Chiefs game to support her boyfriend, superstar tight end Travis Kelce, as they played the Baltimore Ravens with a Super Bowl berth on the line. The Chiefs won 17-10, meaning they'll be a Allegiant Stadium in two weeks.

A moment when Taylor Swift appeared on the camera had a weird passage. The singer appeared to be saying something about the Grammys, but plenty of fans understood what she said as "Go away please". Of course, it's all based on lip reading and not possible to have 100% certainty at first.

However, it's more than likely that she was speaking about the Grammys because the ad was showing on TV at the same time. There would be no reason for the singer to tell the cameras to go away, especially as she surely knows the impact she has and the amount of new NFL fans watching the games just to catch a glimpse of her.

Taylor Swift's jackets are becoming a huge deal in NFL circles

With a worldwide superstar like Taylor Swift entering the NFL world in 2023, it was clear that some of the coverage would shift to her orbit. Although it's irrelevant in NFL games, surely the league loved seeing the amount of coverage drawn to her games due to Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce.

Even NBC wanted to make this a thing. The singer traveled to MetLife Stadium to watch the Week 4 game against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, and NBC had a camera positioned to take shots of Swift, recording some of her reactions during the game.

As the singer watched the Chiefs' Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, she was wearing a bracelet with the number #87 and a heart next to it. The individual support worked out, as the tight end amassed 12 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Even the clothes she wears have been the subject of attention. For example, she was seen wearing a custom jacket jersey made by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Out of nowhere, Kristin's Instagram numbers grew up to 246%.