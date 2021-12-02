Did Tom Brady beat Ohio State?

Tom Brady's had a storybook NFL career, and it's not even over yet. The quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a three-time NFL MVP, 14-time Pro Bowler, 5-time All-Pro, and even an NFL comeback player of the year in 2009.

There's also that seven-time Super Bowl champion thing as well.

But before Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, he was leading the maize-and-blue Michigan Wolverines in college.

Just last weekend, Michigan pulled off an improbable upset victory over their fierce rivals, the Ohio State University Buckeyes. It was Michigan's first victory over Ohio State since 2011.

What is Tom Brady's record vs. Ohio State?

There can be two answers to this question. The first answer is over Brady's record as a member of the Wolverines football team, and the second answer relates to Brady's record with Michigan as the starting quarterback.

As a member of the Michigan Wolverines football program, Brady has a 4-1 record over Ohio State. Brady was a redshirt player in 1995 (meaning he did not play) and was the backup quarterback in 1996, as well as 1997.

But as a starter, Brady was 1-1 against the Buckeyes. He lost his first start over Ohio State in 1997 but earned his lone victory as a starter over them the following year.

Last Saturday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh earned his first victory as head coach over Ohio State. The victory may have been much more to Harbaugh as he was once the starting quarterback for Michigan.

Similar to Brady, Harbaugh has a 3-1 overall record as a player over OSU but a 2-0 record as a starter.

Will Tom Brady lead the Buccaneers back to the Super Bowl?

Despite a two-game losing streak last month, Brady and the Buccaneers have now won two consecutive games and are looking to continue winning, with a visit this week to the "A" to take on Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons. In Week 2, the Buccaneers defeated the Falcons by a score of 48-25.

The Tampa Bay Bucs currently have a three-game lead in the NFC South division and are third in the conference with an overall record of 8-3. With the Arizona Cardinals at 9-2 and the Green Bay Packers at 9-3, the Buccaneers are within an earshot of taking over the top spot in the NFC playoff race.

