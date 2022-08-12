Did Tom Brady rob James White of a Super Bowl MVP?

New England Patriots legend James White announced his retirement this week, capping a career that saw him play with the same team from 2014-2021. The dual-threat running back won three titles in New England and was always a reliable target for Tom Brady.

That was especially true in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. Yet somehow, Brady took home MVP honors following the legendary championship game. Was that the right choice, or was his running back robbed?

The stats prove James White was robbed of a Super Bowl MVP

Denver Broncos v New England Patriots

Fans will recall Super Bowl LI, the game in which the Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit against the Falcons. Naturally, Brady was given much of the credit for engineering the comeback. Yet common sense tells us he did not do it alone. After all, he had to throw the ball to others to accomplish the comeback.

White was the top target in that game. He also set several records in the process. As a runner, he had 29 yards and two touchdowns. Those scores alone made him a star of the game. But it was in the passing game where his MVP case was made.

White finished with 14 receptions on 16 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown. That set a Super Bowl record for receptions and the points he scored in the game were a record as well.

The argument of credit goes both ways. Yes, White needed Brady to throw him the ball often to set those records. But the back also needed to get open and make dynamic moves in the open field to make the receptions effective.

The most recent Super Bowl gives a perfect example of how White was robbed. Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp took home the MVP honors with eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. That is far less than what White accomplished in the comeback against the Falcons.

So why did Brady get all the credit? That just seems to be the way it goes. He is a five-time Super Bowl MVP, and when his team wins, he usually takes the credit. The comeback against Atlanta was all about him and how he was distributing the ball and keeping his cool, at least, when it came to national narratives.

The stats prove Brady's top target deserved an MVP. However, he can enjoy retirement with his three rings and his inclusion on the Patriots 2010s Team. He will go down as a legend in franchise history and will likely be associated with the team and any reunions and honors they have for the rest of his life.

Yet, of course, his career will also be associated with Brady. The quarterback will always get the bulk of the credit whenever there is talk about any of his Super Bowl wins in New England.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe