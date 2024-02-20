Trevor Lawrence was one of the most hyped quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL draft since Peyton Manning. Lawrence was a proven winner at high school and collegiate levels, so it was no surprise that lowly teams seemed to tank, hoping they'd get the Clemson Tigers alum.

According to the Wonderlic Test Practice website, Lawrence took a Wonderlic test during the NFL scouting combine evaluations. However, Lawrence's test score wasn't made public because of coronavirus restrictions and a more private testing module. Some notable QB Wonderlic test scores are Matthew Stafford (38), Tom Brady (33) and Patrick Mahomes (24).

The Jacksonville Jaguars later picked the generational prospect with the first overall pick of the 2021 draft, and he's one of the better QBs in the league.

Trevor Lawrence's pre-draft scouting report

Scouts identified Trevor Lawrence as the ultimate prototype for today's brand of an elite franchise quarterback. Lawrence had great size, possessed top-notch pocket-passing qualities and boasted dual-threat athleticism. These attributes made him an unpredictable force on every down and a nightmare for defensive coordinators.

Lawrence had the arms and eyes to complete any throw in the playbook and was equipped to create explosive plays from outside the pocket. The Clemson Tigers icon had more improvisational talent than every QB in his draft class, and he possessed an array of skills that can't be taught.

However, Lawrence had some parts of his game that could be improved. These include but aren't limited to his decision-making when pressured by elite defensive schemes.

Overall, Trevor Lawrence was an elite passer in college, and his work made him a consensus first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Lawrence had the potential to become a perennial All-Pro player, and the sky was his starting point.

Here's a look at Lawrence's Pros and Cons coming into the NFL:

Pros:

Dual-threat ability

Has a firm understanding of how to protect himself

Pinpoint accuracy on simple throws

Proven winner with an 86-4 record as a starter dating back to his time in high school

Top-tier size, athleticism and play traits

Cons:

Basic tier deep-ball placement

Has a noticeable ball dip in passing delivery

Play tends to become iffy when pressure arises