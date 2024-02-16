Did Zach Wilson perform at the NFL Combine? Exploring Jets QB’s pre-draft workout numbers.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is the most scrutinized passer in the NFL. The BYU alum was a highly rated prospect coming out of college and was viewed as an outside shot for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Trevor Lawrence was eventually picked as the No. 1 in that Draft, while Wilson was chosen as the No. 2. However, the two statement picks in the Draft couldn't have had more different careers. While Lawrence is a Pro Bowler and the franchise player for the Jaguars, Wilson is seemingly public enemy number one with the Jets.

In this article, we take a trip back to when things were rosier for the oft-criticized Wilson. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Exploring Zach Wilson's NFL Combine record from 2021

Zach Wilson skipped all drills at the 2021 NFL Combine. Instead, the future second-overall pick chose to take physical measurements at the showpiece event. His measurements at the Combine were:

Arm - 30 5/8’’

Hand - 9 1/2’’

Height - 6’ 3’’

Weight - 210 lbs

Wilson was graded as the Combine's fifth overall quarterback and earned a 6.50 prospect grade, indicating boom or bust potential.

Zach Wilson's scouting report

Scouts viewed Zach Wilson as a collegiate quarterback with the arm talent and ability to create explosive plays inside and outside the pocket.

Wilson was helmed as the next Jake Plummer with a gunslinger mentality and the ability to improvise release points. He was said to pattern his game after future Hall of Famer and teammate Aaron Rodgers.

Unfortunately, despite all the plaudits, scouts saw a lot of notable Draft bust Johnny Manziel in Wilson. The BYU alum was inconsistent and over-reliant on getting the big plays.

The potential to be a solid pro-style quarterback was there, so it was a question of whether he could work hard enough to harness his undeniable potential.

Here's a look at Wilson's pros and cons coming into the NFL:

Pros

Creates sudden drive velocity for seam throws

Offers stellar potential as a full-field reader

Slick ball-handler in RPOs and the quick game

Throws with some accuracy working off-platform

Twitchy operation time to get it out and quickly alters arm slot if needed

Cons

Ill-advised throws under pressure turned into interceptions in college

Nestles ball down by the waist as a pocket scanner

Notable passes up on the easy throw to take the harder throw