Did Zach Wilson take the Wonderlic test? Exploring Jets QB's pre-draft numbers

The New York Jets drafted BYU alum Zach Wilson, hoping he would solve their well-documented quarterback issues. No one expected Wilson to become a Pro Bowler from year one, but the shot-caller was expected to become one of the NFL's best passers. Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, Wilson could be further from that tag as could be.

Per the Wonderlic Test Practice website, Wilson took a Wonderlic Test as his campus pro day as part of the NFL's Draft Combine format this year. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions and a more private testing format, his test result was kept from the public. Some notable QB Wonderlic test scores are that of Josh Allen (37), Aaron Rodgers (35), and Dak Prescott (25).

Wilson was selected by the New York Jets as the second pick of the 2021 draft behind only Trevor Lawrence.

Zach Wilson's pre-draft scouting report

Zach Wilson was viewed as a prospect with a gunslinger's mentality and an arm strength capable of finding pass catchers down the field with relative ease. He created numerous explosive plays from inside and outside the pocket in college football, which should translate to the highest level.

Wilson's play reminded scouts of a blend between Johnny Manziel and Jake Plummer coming out of college, per his hype coming out of BYU. The 2021 NFL Draft prospect was blessed with decent mobility that helped him escape pressure from opposing defenses.

However, despite Wilson's endearing qualities, the young shot-caller still had some noticeable flaws coming out of college. Most notable was his inconsistent anticipation and questionable desire to hit the big play. Another issue was his reliance on his feet to bail him out after making a questionable read.

Scouts believed that if he could work on these issues, he might become a serviceable starter and a reliable piece on a playoff-caliber offense.

Here's a look at Wilson's pros and cons coming into the NFL:

Pros:

Able to make elegant pocket slides

Has the mobility to keep defenses on their toes

Incredible Aaron Rodgers-esque 11:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio in the 2020 college football season

Offers solid potential as a full-field scanner

Throws with decent accuracy, working off-balance

Cons:

Carries the ball down by the waist as a runner

Had played a lot of hero ball

Has 2-4 versus top-25 teams during his college football career