“Didn’t even believe it” - When Chris Jones opened up on embarrassing moment during NFL Combine

Chris Jones has been one of the cornerstones of the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty. He has been a part of the Chiefs since he was drafted in 2016. Although Jones was impressive during his NFL Combine performance at Lucas Oil Stadium, the 6-foot-6 defensive lineman from Mississippi State University suffered a mishap mid-way during his run.

Ad

When Jones was invited to the "New Heights" podcast by the Kelce brothers in 2024, he narrated the embarrassing incident.

"I didn’t even believe it," Jones said. "I was running, I was looking at the 40 and all of a sudden, I feel it. I feel it touching my leg and I’m like, ‘Oh, s---.’ I tried to cuff it and take the dive you know what I mean because I know little kids are watching."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jones attempted the 40-yard dash but suffered a wardrobe malfunction. About 15 yards, Jones felt a little clumsy through the track and realized that his private part came out from his shorts.

Despite this, Jones prioritized completing the dash and immediately fell over the finishing line. The first thing he did after recovering was to look down and realize he indeed had a wardrobe malfunction. Unfortunately, it was caught on camera as well.

Ad

In an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2017, Jones stated:

“I looked down and the hummer is out,” he says. “I try to cover it up. I'm thinking to myself, ‘little kids are watching.’”

Chris Jones reveals the cause of his wardrobe malfunction

Chris Jones' mishap didn’t affect his selection much as he finished the dash in 5.03 seconds, fifth among the defensive linemen. Consequently, he was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs as the 37th pick in the draft and the fifth defensive tackle in the draft.

Ad

Looking back at the incident, Jones felt that his apparel selection caused him misfortune. He wanted to stand out from the rest and went for the black shorts, which turned out to be boxers instead.

"I’mma be honest with you, bro. I was so big on being different from everyone," Jones said. "Everybody was wearing the f---ing long tights. I was like, you know what, I’m not going out there and copying everybody. I’ma wear the short tights. I didn’t realize they was boxers, bro."

However, Chris Jones laughed over the matter, and the Kelce brothers appreciated his bravery in opening up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.