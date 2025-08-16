Dillon Gabriel stats tonight: How did rookie QB fare in Browns vs. Eagles preseason game?

Dillon Gabriel had his first taste of NFL action on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The rookie quarterback's availability was in the air earlier this week, with reports suggesting Shedeur Sanders would get his second start if the Oregon product was unable to play.

He had a big challenge in front, as the defending champions are also preparing for the 2025 season. Gabriel had a discreet start, as he was unable to find the end zone and the Browns scored 12 points in the first half, all thanks to field goals. Gabriel still put up decent numbers against the NFC East franchise.

Gabriel showed flashes of his ability, completing tight passes to get first downs, but nothing spectacular so far.

Dillon Gabriel's stats in preseason debut vs. Eagles

Below, you can find Dillon Gabriel's numbers from the Cleveland Browns' matchup against the defending champions Philadelphia Eagles:

Pass completions: 18

Pass attempts: 19

Passing yards: 143

Passing TDs: 0

Interceptions: 1

Rush Attempts: 2

Rushing Yards: 1

Rushing TDs: 0

