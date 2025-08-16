  • home icon
  Dillon Gabriel stats tonight: How did rookie QB fare in Browns vs. Eagles preseason game?

Dillon Gabriel stats tonight: How did rookie QB fare in Browns vs. Eagles preseason game?

By Orlando Silva
Modified Aug 16, 2025 18:27 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
Dillon Gabriel stats tonight: How did rookie QB fare in Browns vs. Eagles preseason game? (Credit: IMAGN)

Dillon Gabriel had his first taste of NFL action on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The rookie quarterback's availability was in the air earlier this week, with reports suggesting Shedeur Sanders would get his second start if the Oregon product was unable to play.

He had a big challenge in front, as the defending champions are also preparing for the 2025 season. Gabriel had a discreet start, as he was unable to find the end zone and the Browns scored 12 points in the first half, all thanks to field goals. Gabriel still put up decent numbers against the NFC East franchise.

Gabriel showed flashes of his ability, completing tight passes to get first downs, but nothing spectacular so far.

Dillon Gabriel's stats in preseason debut vs. Eagles

Below, you can find Dillon Gabriel's numbers from the Cleveland Browns' matchup against the defending champions Philadelphia Eagles:

  • Pass completions: 18
  • Pass attempts: 19
  • Passing yards: 143
  • Passing TDs: 0
  • Interceptions: 1
  • Rush Attempts: 2
  • Rushing Yards: 1
  • Rushing TDs: 0
Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

