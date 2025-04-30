Dillon Gabriel vs. Shedeur Sanders: Comparing Browns QBs' college stats

After the Cleveland Browns drafted former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel with the 94th pick, fans were shocked. They were even more surprised to see them draft another quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, with the 144th pick, staking their quarterback depth chart.
Dillon Gabriel vs. Shedeur Sanders stats
Dan Lanning brought on Gabriel, a quarterback from the Oklahoma Sooners who is 5-foot-11 and weighs 205 pounds, in December 2023. The Hawaii native was 1,376 of 2,111 for 18,722 yards and 155 touchdowns during his six-year collegiate career.
On the other hand, Shedeur came to Colorado with his dad and Travis Hunter from Jackson State before the 2023 season. Deion Sanders' son took the Buffaloes, a 1-11 program in 2022, to a 4-8 record in 2023, followed by a bowl-eligible 9-4 season in 2024.
Shedeur, a 6-1½ and 212-pound quarterback, played 50 games in four seasons in his four-year collegiate career and completed 1,267 of 1,808 passes for 14,353 yards while scoring 134 touchdowns with 27 interceptions.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo discussed the quarterback situation between Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders with Ryan Sanudo of The US Sun.
"I think he and Dillon are in a good situation because if a team drafts you, that means they like you," Romo said. "They're not drafting guys they don't like, and that's the one area that sometimes people miss the mark on a little is that it means that they saw something in you that's positive and that they want you to be a part of the organization."
Who is to blame for Shedeur Sanders' draft stock?
Shedeur Sanders was projected to be a first-round pick during the 2024 college football season. Still, his draft stock was reduced after the news of his brash and arrogant attitude went viral. He also declined to throw at the NFL combine and Colorado's pro day.
Another theory that many analysts have come up with is that Deion Sanders' early comments suggesting that he would interfere with Shedeur's draft process, like Eli Manning, sent the wrong message to owners and coaches, which might have caused them not to pick the Colorado star.
