Dillon Gabriel vs. Shedeur Sanders: Comparing Browns QBs' college stats

After the Cleveland Browns drafted former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel with the 94th pick, fans were shocked. They were even more surprised to see them draft another quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, with the 144th pick, staking their quarterback depth chart.

Ad

Dillon Gabriel vs. Shedeur Sanders stats

Dan Lanning brought on Gabriel, a quarterback from the Oklahoma Sooners who is 5-foot-11 and weighs 205 pounds, in December 2023. The Hawaii native was 1,376 of 2,111 for 18,722 yards and 155 touchdowns during his six-year collegiate career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the other hand, Shedeur came to Colorado with his dad and Travis Hunter from Jackson State before the 2023 season. Deion Sanders' son took the Buffaloes, a 1-11 program in 2022, to a 4-8 record in 2023, followed by a bowl-eligible 9-4 season in 2024.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Shedeur, a 6-1½ and 212-pound quarterback, played 50 games in four seasons in his four-year collegiate career and completed 1,267 of 1,808 passes for 14,353 yards while scoring 134 touchdowns with 27 interceptions.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo discussed the quarterback situation between Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders with Ryan Sanudo of The US Sun.

"I think he and Dillon are in a good situation because if a team drafts you, that means they like you," Romo said. "They're not drafting guys they don't like, and that's the one area that sometimes people miss the mark on a little is that it means that they saw something in you that's positive and that they want you to be a part of the organization."

Ad

Also read: Why did Browns draft Shedeur Sanders after taking Dillon Gabriel? Exploring reasons for Andrew Berry's move

Who is to blame for Shedeur Sanders' draft stock?

Shedeur Sanders was projected to be a first-round pick during the 2024 college football season. Still, his draft stock was reduced after the news of his brash and arrogant attitude went viral. He also declined to throw at the NFL combine and Colorado's pro day.

Another theory that many analysts have come up with is that Deion Sanders' early comments suggesting that he would interfere with Shedeur's draft process, like Eli Manning, sent the wrong message to owners and coaches, which might have caused them not to pick the Colorado star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place