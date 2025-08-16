  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dillon Gabriel vs. Shedeur Sanders stats: Which Browns rookie QB performed better in preseason debut?

Dillon Gabriel vs. Shedeur Sanders stats: Which Browns rookie QB performed better in preseason debut?

By Arnold
Modified Aug 16, 2025 19:39 GMT
Dillon Gabriel vs. Shedeur Sanders stats: Which Browns rookie QB performed better in preseason debut? (Image Credits - GETTY/ IMAGN)
Dillon Gabriel vs. Shedeur Sanders stats: Which Browns rookie QB performed better in preseason debut? (Image Credits - GETTY/ IMAGN)

Dillon Gabriel got his first preseason start for the Cleveland Browns against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. The rookie quarterback led the offense in the first half before Tyler Huntley took over in the second half.

Ad

However, fans were curious to know if Gabriel performed better than Sanders, who made his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers last week.

Comparing Dillon Gabriel vs. Shedeur Sanders' stats in their preseason debuts

NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders- Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders- Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Shedeur Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in his preseason debut for the Browns against the Panthers. The former Colorado QB also rushed for 19 yards on four carries, leading Cleveland to a 30-10 win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Dillon Gabriel completed 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception against the Eagles. The former Oregon QB rushed for one yard and two carries.

Gabriel had a 72.2% pass completion rate in his debut in comparison to Sanders' 60.8% pass completion rate. However, Sanders threw two touchdowns in his debut in comparison to Gabriel's zero TD passes.

Moreover, Sanders did not throw any interceptions in his debut. However, Gabriel's interception was caught by Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba and returned for a touchdown.

Ad
Ad

Judging by their overall performance, one would suggest that Sanders made more of an impact for the Browns in his debut.

The Browns took Gabriel with the No. 94 pick in this year's draft. They then selected Sanders with the No. 144 pick in the fifth round.

The two rookie quarterbacks have been in a fierce battle this offseason amid the competition for the Browns' starting berth.

The Browns also have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Tyler Huntley in their QB room, along with the two rookies. Furthermore, Cleveland has Deshaun Watson as well, but the quarterback is not expected to play anytime soon as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications