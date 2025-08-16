Dillon Gabriel vs. Shedeur Sanders stats: Which Browns rookie QB performed better in preseason debut?

Dillon Gabriel got his first preseason start for the Cleveland Browns against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. The rookie quarterback led the offense in the first half before Tyler Huntley took over in the second half.However, fans were curious to know if Gabriel performed better than Sanders, who made his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers last week.Comparing Dillon Gabriel vs. Shedeur Sanders' stats in their preseason debutsNFL: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders- Source: ImagnShedeur Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in his preseason debut for the Browns against the Panthers. The former Colorado QB also rushed for 19 yards on four carries, leading Cleveland to a 30-10 win.Meanwhile, Dillon Gabriel completed 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception against the Eagles. The former Oregon QB rushed for one yard and two carries.Gabriel had a 72.2% pass completion rate in his debut in comparison to Sanders' 60.8% pass completion rate. However, Sanders threw two touchdowns in his debut in comparison to Gabriel's zero TD passes.Moreover, Sanders did not throw any interceptions in his debut. However, Gabriel's interception was caught by Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba and returned for a touchdown.Judging by their overall performance, one would suggest that Sanders made more of an impact for the Browns in his debut.The Browns took Gabriel with the No. 94 pick in this year's draft. They then selected Sanders with the No. 144 pick in the fifth round.The two rookie quarterbacks have been in a fierce battle this offseason amid the competition for the Browns' starting berth.The Browns also have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Tyler Huntley in their QB room, along with the two rookies. Furthermore, Cleveland has Deshaun Watson as well, but the quarterback is not expected to play anytime soon as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury.