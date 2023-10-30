Diontae Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers had a miserable afternoon in Week 8. With Kenny Pickett leaving midway through the game due to an injury, the offense couldn't do much, and the game ended in a 20-10 win for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The frustration was evident in the locker room after the game, with the Pittsburgh Steelers losing their first game since Week 4. But Diontae Johnson was clearly not happy with the referees' calls during the game, and once he was in the locker room, he voiced his anger with no regrets.

What is the next game for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

There's still a great chance to continue their AFC North push for Pittsburgh, as they have two home games in which they'll be favorites.

The Steelers will play the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, with Ryan Tannehill's injury making it unlikely for a comeback. In Week 10, they'll get the Green Bay Packers, who are struggling badly in recent weeks under Jordan Love's leadership.

This will be a great opportunity for Pittsburgh to improve to 6-3 and prepare for a playoff push in the final weeks of the season.

Diontae Johnson's 2023 season: How he's playing after returning from injury?

Johnson's status as the number one receiver for the team was taken by George Pickens, the second-year wide receiver who has turned heads ever since he was drafted. Still, his crafty route running and his speed make him an excellent WR2 for the team, also with Pat Freiermuth eating space in the middle of the field.

The wide receiver sustained a hamstring injury early in the third quarter of the season's opener 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He was placed on the IR a week after, and only returned to play against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7, a game where he finished with 5 catches and 79 receiving yards.

Even though he has blamed referees for the loss, Diontae Johnson also had some costly drops over the course of the game that certainly didn't help the Steelers. There's plenty of blame to go around, but the wide receiver also has his share.