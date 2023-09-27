Diontae Johnson injury update: Latest on Steelers WR for Fantasy Football Week 4

According to the latest reports, Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson has been placed on injured reserve. The Toledo Rockets alum sustained a hamstring injury during the Steelers Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and hasn't been on the gridiron since.

The injury occurred in the third quarter of the match, as Johnson tried to cut after picking up a first down at the end of a 26-yard gain.

It didn't look suitable for the former Pro Bowler, and he swiftly exited the game. It was announced that he wasn't going to resume action.

When will Diontae Johnson return?

All NFL players placed on injured reserve will miss at least the next four games. Hence, the Steelers will need one of their best pass catchers for the immediate future.

Johnson is Pittsburgh's leading wide receiver, with the former Pro Bowler averaging 85 receptions a season since being taken in the third round of the 2019 draft.

He joins teammate Anthony McFarland Jr. on injured reserve as the Steelers battle to make the playoffs in the 2023 NFL season.

Diontae Johnson's NFL career timeline

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Diontae Johnson in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Johnson was the Steelers' punt returner in his rookie season, as well as a deep ball threat.

He ended his rookie year with a stat line of 59 receptions for 680 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. He was also named to the All-Pro second team as a punt return specialist.

In 2020, Diontae Johnson took on a more prominent role on the Steelers' offense as Mike Tomlin decided to reduce his returning duties. He repaid that faith by avoiding the dreaded sophomore slump. Johnson put up a stat line of 923 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in thirteen starts.

Johnson upped his productivity in 2021, as the Toledo alum led the team in all receiving categories for the second straight season.

He also totaled a career-high in receiving with 107 catches for 1,161 receiving yards and eight TDs. He earned himself his first Pro Bowl nod at the end of the season for his efforts.

Johnson also had a decent 2022 season, as he helped the Steelers to an unlikely playoff push.

While it didn't lead to a playoff game, he still put up a stat line of 882 receiving yards in 17 starts. He and the Steelers will be looking forward to yet another postseason push in 2023 under long-time head coach Mike Tomlin.