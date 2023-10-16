Diontae Johnson injury update: Latest on Steelers WR for Week 7 fantasy football

Diontae Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers are enjoying a positive season. While the team was appointed by many analysts as the least favorite in the AFC North, they return from the bye week with a 3-2 record and a lot of positive things on the horizon.

The season hasn't been kind for Johnson, who has spent most of it on the injured reserve, but things are trending upward now.

Diontae Johnson's injury update

The wide receiver had his 21-day practice window activated by the Pittsburgh Steelers, which means that he's nearing a return to the field.

When a team places a player on the injured reserve, they can activate a 21-day practice window upon his return. They have three weeks to activate him to the 53-man roster; if they don't, the player returns to the injured reserve but is officially out for the season.

There's no reason whatsoever for teams to activate a 21-day practice window unless they're confident a player can return to play in a given week. At worst, just like what happened to Chase Young a year ago, he returns to practice but it still takes a week for him to play again.

What happened to Diontae Johnson?

The wide receiver sustained a hamstring injury early in the third quarter of the season's opener 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He was placed on the IR a week after, and has been out of action ever since.

Hamstring injuries are always tough to manage, especially for wide receivers - just ask Cooper Kupp. After suffering the injury against the 49ers, he declared that he was healthy during training camp and preseason, and that the injury happened out of nowhere.

When will Diontae Johnson return?

The wide receiver is set to make his return in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams, with Diontae Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers fresh off their bye week.

Johnson's status as the number one receiver for the team was taken by George Pickens, the second-year wide receiver who has turned heads ever since he was drafted. Still, his crafty route running and his speed make him an excellent WR2 for the team, also with Pat Freiermuth eating space in the middle of the field.

These are the news that Steelers fans want to hear before playing the Rams in an important game. They're with a 3-2 record and are hoping to make a surprise playoff push. Beating teams with the same amount of talent is vital to make it happen.