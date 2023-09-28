DJ Chark injury update: Latest on Panthers WR for fantasy football Week 4

DJ Chark was a revelation for the Carolina Panthers last week. He reeled in a long touchdown and put a fancy move on the defender to finish it off. He had another catch deep down the sideline, providing the team with a deep threat that finally opened up their passing game.

However, Chark did not practice (DNP) on Wednesday, so is he going to be active in Week 4?

Is DJ Chark hurt?

DJ Chark Injury Update

DJ Chark finally got involved with the passing game last Sunday, recording the longest touchdown of the year for the Panthers. He got wide open on a defensive breakdown and spun past the remaining defender for a 47-yard touchdown. To lose him again would be distressing, which is why his DNP is so worrying.

However, Panthers fans and fantasy owners need not worry. His DNP is simply due to rest. He's a veteran who has dealt with injuries before, including earlier this year. It was a rest day and he is currently not dealing with anything.

Jonathan Mingo is the only pass catcher on the injury report this week for Carolina with a concussion. Everyone else, from Adam Thielen to Terrace Marshall, should be healthy and good to go.

What happened to DJ Chark?

Nothing happened to DJ Chark. He is simply a veteran who's struggled with his health getting a day off at practice. The Panthers offense was finally decent against the Seattle Seahawks, and the team doesn't want to risk losing their big-play creator again.

This is especially true as second-round selection Jonathan Mingo works back from a concussion. Being down two wide receivers for an already fairly mediocre wide receiver corps would be less than ideal for an already 0-3 team that doesn't even own their next first-round pick.

Bryce Young is expected to return from his one-week absence due to an ankle injury, and the team would prefer to give him as many weapons to work with as possible. That includes keeping Chark healthy, so he was given a rest day.

Chark has averaged 20 yards per catch this season, and without a deep threat, the offense is one-dimensional. That's not good for anyone, especially a rookie quarterback. Expect Carolina to be fairly cautious with Chark all season long.

When will DJ Chark return?

DJ Chark is not expected to miss any time. He is finally back healthy after missing the first week of the season and he provided instant offense last weekend. He made it through that game and is headed into the next one with the Minnesota Vikings without an injury designation.

Even though he has been injury-prone his entire career, there's no reason to believe that he's at risk of missing this weekend's matchup. He is worth monitoring over the course of the season thanks to his poor injury luck, but he is fine right now.