DJ Fluker career earnings: How much has former Chargers OT earned in his NFL career?

Former San Diego Chargers offensive tackle DJ Fluker has earned $20,065,828 over his nine-year NFL career. The Alabama Crimson Tide alum has played for the likes of the San Diego Chargers, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens in a decent NFL career.

He last took to the Gridiron in 2020, during which time he was a part of the practice squads of the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fluker earned $11,441,800 during his four-season spell with the San Diego Chargers and served as a Swiss army knife for the team. He played the right tackle and right tackle positions for the team. The Chargers released him on March 7, 2017.

Following his time with the Chargers, DJ Fluker signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the New York Giants four days after being released by the Chargers. He participated in nine games for the team and left at the end of the season.

His next contract was with the Seattle Seahawks, where he made $4,193,750 over two years. It was a mere fraction of the two-year, $9 million contract extension he signed with the team.

Fluker's last major contract was signed with the Baltimore Ravens, and he made $1,286,556 in his sole season there. He was released before the 2021 season.

Since leaving the Ravens, he has been on several practice squads, earning just under $150,000.

DJ Fluker's net worth of 2023

American professional football player DJ Fluker has an estimated net worth of $10,000,000. He earned this total from playing stellar football for several franchises: the San Diego Chargers, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Whether Fluker has made money from endorsement deals is unclear, but his career earnings are pretty good.

