DJ Moore Injury Update: Latest on Bears WR for Week 17 Fantasy Football

DJ Moore has been one of the few bright spots for the Chicago Bears during the troubled Justin Fields era. Since arriving at Soldier Field via trade from the Carolina Panthers, he has become a revelation, amassing 83 receptions for 1,141 yards and seven touchdowns.

His stellar performance has allowed the Bears to somehow remain in playoff contention at 6-9, ahead of a do-or die game against the Atlanta Falcons. But there is a concerning issue about him.

DJ Moore's injury update

DJ Moore being tended to after an awakward fall vs the Arizona Cardinals

No update has emerged so far during the Bears' training camp against the Falcons; however, Moore is known to be coming off a ankle injury that he sustained during their opening drive against the Arizona Cardinals.

However, he eventually returned to the field at the end of their second drive and finished with three catches for 18 yards.

What happened to DJ Moore?

DJ Moore enters the field vs the Arizona Cardinals

In the opening drive, Justin Fields found DJ Moore available for a catch. The former Carolina Panther jumped and nailed it, but fell awkwardly on his foot.

He tried to get up on his own power, but eventually fell back down, causing team personnel to rush to his aid. As mentioned before, however, he would eventually return.

After the game, Moore said he did not want to sit out a very important occasion:

"I was hurting, of course, but then I thought, 'Dang, it's Christmas Eve. Why not just go out there and play?'"

When will DJ Moore return?

DJ Moore sits on the sidelines during the Bears-Cardinals game

If Week 16 is any indication, the Chicago Bears will not need to wait for long to have their top wideout back in their most important game to date.

After defeating the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Matt Eberflus praised his wideout's resiliency, saying it did not surprise him:

"He is one of the toughest guys on our football team and he’s very talented. That’s a really good recipe for being a Chicago Bear. Those are the kind of guys we like.”

And they will need said resiliency to reenter the playoffs after two seasons away, so Moore will very likely be on the field come Sunday.

