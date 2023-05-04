DK Metcalf 40 time: Is Seahawks WR faster than Jaxon Smith-Njigba?

Yes, DK Metcalf is faster than Jaxon Smith-Njigba; at least, that's what their official speed measurements say. Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf was one of the fastest players coming into the NFL in 2019 when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds. This is significantly faster than Jaxon Smith-Njigba, whose official 40-yard dash time was recorded as 4.48 seconds at the 2023 Ohio State Pro Day.

Both players are regarded as elite receiver prospects, with Metcalf being drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Seattle. Meanwhile, Smith-Njigba was drafted in the first round by the Seahawks. It's going to be a speedy and expansive receiver room in 2023.

Griffin Strom @GriffinStrom3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s first crack at the 40-yard dash at Ohio State pro day: Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s first crack at the 40-yard dash at Ohio State pro day: https://t.co/NXFdNOmhkC

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Player Profile

Coming out of Ohio State, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is seen as a possession slot wideout that lacks the shake to separate underneath. He's tough in the middle and has proven he can make catches in traffic. He will need to alter his route running to give himself the best shot at succeeding professionally. Ignoring his monster finish to the 2021 season is impossible, and he has starting slot potential.

His core strengths are:

Athletic and smooth, catching on the move.

Elevates his catch focus when contested.

Plays tough in the teeth of the defense as a zone-beater.

Tracks deep throws with poise and accuracy.

His most apparent flaws are:

Lacks burst to elude after the catch.

Lacks suddenness for separation in and out of breaks.

Likely to be viewed as a slot-only option.

Rolls into his breaks with top-heavy momentum.

BP Sports @BPicksSports DK Metcalf



Height: 6’ 3 and 3/8”

Weight: 228

Body Fat: 1.6%

Bench Press Reps: 27

40-Yard Dash: 4.33 Seconds



Have yourself a combine, DK Metcalf DK MetcalfHeight: 6’ 3 and 3/8”Weight: 228Body Fat: 1.6%Bench Press Reps: 2740-Yard Dash: 4.33 SecondsHave yourself a combine, DK Metcalf 👀DK Metcalf👀Height: 6’ 3 and 3/8”Weight: 228Body Fat: 1.6%Bench Press Reps: 2740-Yard Dash: 4.33 SecondsHave yourself a combine, DK Metcalf https://t.co/G1pbD5OCIv

What was DK Metcalf's Player Profile coming into the league?

On the other hand, scouts viewed DK Metcalf as a stocky and explosive talent with projectable upside to become a home-run threat as a WR1. He was considered to have enough talent to be a full-field threat.

Scouts claimed that until his skill set is more developed, DK Metcalf could begin his career as a hit-or-miss long-ball threat. However, once it clicks, defenses could struggle to find solutions for him. They were spot on in the assessment.

His core strengths upon entering the NFL were:

Consistently creates late-catch space with subtle hand usage

Has menacing separation potential once he learns to play to his speed

Quick-twitch athlete with loose hips to carry him quickly in and out of his breaks

Uncommon but highly coveted height, weight, and speed traits

His most glaring flaws were:

Geared it down a little when turning to locate the deep ball

Needed better positioning of his big frame to block out defenders on comebacks

Rushed through pattern ingredients rather than developing their flavors as a route chef

