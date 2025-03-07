DK Metcalf to Commanders? Exploring possibility of Seahawks trading star WR to Washington

DK Metcalf is entering the final year of his contract with the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Like many star players in this situation, he wants to receive a contract extension during the offseason rather than risking playing out the final year of his current deal.

The Seahawks have yet to extend Metcalf, and he has become a potential trade candidate. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has likely surpassed him as their primary receiver, so it would make sense for them to listen to offers in the trade market.

If they do in fact shop Metcalf, the Washington Commanders are one team to watch. They exceeded expectations last season by making it to the NFC championship game, despite being led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders' goal appears to be going all-in to try and win now, especially with Daniels still on his rookie contract and not eating up a large chunk of their salary cap. This theory was supported by their recent trade to acquire Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers, but they may not stop there.

Even after adding Samuel, the Commanders are still projected to have nearly $20 million in available cap space, according to Spotrac. Potentially acquiring Metcalf would improve their chances of making a Super Bowl run, creating an elite trio with Terry McLaurin as well. Despite adding Samuel, they still have the money to acquire Metcalf.

DK Metcalf salary cap implications in potential trade to Commanders

DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf carries a massive cap hit of nearly $32 million for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. This means that the Seattle Seahawks' best two options for their star wide receiver are to extend his contract or trade him to a different team willing to do so. An extension would allow dropping the unreasonable cap hit this year.

Depending on the deal's details, the Seahawks can save up to $18 million against the 2025 salary cap if they trade Metcalf. If the Washington Commanders make the bold move to acquire him, the next step would likely be agreeing on an extension. Metcalf is still just 27, so a new multi-year contract that is more favorable to the cap is a realistic possibility.

