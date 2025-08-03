DK Metcalf fantasy outlook: Should you draft Steelers WR in 2025?

DK Metcalf joined the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2025 fantasy football season. This will be the first time he is playing for a new team after previously spending his entire NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks.

Switching teams will always play a role in assessing the fantasy value of any player, especially when it comes to wide receivers. Here's where Metcalf's fantasy outlook currently stands considering he will be playing in a new offensive system and with a new quarterback.

Should you draft Steelers WR DK Metcalf in 2025?

DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf has been consistently reliable in fantasy football during his career so far, but he is coming off of a disappointing season last year. He finished as just the overalll WR32 last season following four consecutive years as the WR18 or better.

This may have contributed to why the Seattle Seahawks traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he will have plenty of upside to bounce back this year. He will be catching passes from Aaron Rodgers in an offense that lacks established wide receivers, making him an intriguing player to target in 2025 fantasy drafts.

DK Metcalf fantasy outlook in 2025

Metcalf has spent his entire career with the Seahawks, where he has played alongside other established wide receievrs, including Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, among others. He appeared to be entering a similar situation with the Steelers, but that changed when they traded away George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys during the offseason.

This significantly improves Metcalf's fantasy outlook as he should dominate the target share from Aaron Rodgers. He is also potentially getting an upgrade at quarterback as compared to Geno Smith last year, so there are plenty of bright spots in his 2025 outlook.

Is DK Metcalf a good pick in fantasy football this year?

What makes any fantasy player a good or bad pick is often based off of their ability to exceed their expectations or not. Many managers may be down on Metcalf this year, considering he is coming off a down year, but his new situation with the Steelers suggests plenty of upside.

Metcalf appears to be a prime bounceback candidate this season as he likely returns to a clear WR1 in his offensive system. This was not the case last year on the Seahawks, who were building up Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and also considering he is now paired with Aaron Rodgers, he could realistically return to his previously elite form.

Where should you draft DK Metcalf this year?

Metcalf vs Sutton vs Flowers

Metcalf currently ranks as the 47th overall player and WR21 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he profiles as WR2 on many fantasy rosters and can be targeted in foruth or fifth round of most fantasy drafts, depending on the league settings and format.

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool, Metcalf is the preferred pick over other similar wide receivers such as Courtland Sutton and Zay Flowers. All three of them profile as a WR1 for their NFL team, but as a WR2 in fantasy football. Metcalf exceeds there yardage and touchdown projections, making him a solid target at his current ADP.

