DK Metcalf Injury Update: Latest on Seahawks WR for Fantasy Football Week 10

DK Metcalf has been one of the Seattle Seahawks' primary offensive weapons ever since they drafted him in 2019.

As a sophomore, he exploded for 1,303 receiving yards and ten touchdowns en route to an All-Pro and Pro Bowl. Then in 2022, he cracked 1,000 yards again as the team gave new starter Geno Smith a shocking career revival, reaching the playoffs in the first season of the post-Russell Wilson era.

But in 2023, the Seahawks are in a rather strange pattern. In their wins, they have scored at least three touchdowns, but in their losses they have failed to score more than one, even being kept out of the endzone at the Baltimore Ravens.

And heading into their game against the Washington Commanders, there may be bad news about their star wide receiver.

DK Metcalf injury update

DK Metcalf vs the Cleveland Browns

On Thursday, multiple media outlets reported that Metcalf had been added to the practice report with a hip injury. He was not present at practice.

The same issue had befallen phenomenal rookie pass-catcher Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was a full participant after missing Wednesday.

What happened to DK Metcalf?

DK Metcalf attempts to catch a pass

No one knows exactly where DK Metcalf's injury originated, but what is known is that he had a rather poor performance at M&T Bank Stadium, having only a single 50-yard reception on four targets and no touchdowns.

After the game, he addressed the media, saying that the Seahawks were going "back to square one, and the basics of football":

When will DK Metcalf return?

DK Metcalf vs the Arizona Cardinals

A hip injury is often a major issue for wide receivers like Metcalf, who need them when making their acrobatic and athletic plays. Therefore, it is very likely that the Seahawks will sit him out of the Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders.

But with Smith-Njigba back in the lineup and Jake Bobo having become a cult figure, Peter Carroll may have no problem reconstituting his aerial corps. Optionally, he may also reintroduce fullback Nick Bellore into the starting lineup as an additional blocker and short-range pass-catcher.