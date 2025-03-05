DK Metcalf landing spots: 5 teams that should pursue trade for Seahawks star

Big news came out of the Seattle Seahawks camp as it was reported that wide receiver DK Metcalf has requested a trade this offseason. He had a good season as he had 66 receptions on 108 targets for 992 yards (15.0 yards per catch) with five touchdown receptions.

In the request, Metcalf made it known that he wants to play for a contending team. Let's take a closer look at his contract details to discuss what teams are going to be interested in the 27-year-old wide receiver.

DK Metcalf contract details

DK Metcalf is in the final year of his 3-year, $72 million contract and is going to be a $31.875 million cap hit for the 2025 season. Unless the team trading for him agrees to a contract extension, Metcalf will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 NFL season.

DK Metcalf Landing Spots

#5. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers were reportedly in talks earlier this offseason regarding a DK Metcalf trade, so they certainly can be in the market now. The team needs to get a wide receiver that can lead the way, and pairing him with Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson immediately gives a boost to the Green Bay offense.

#4. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are certainly a team to watch as there is the obvious connection between Metcalf and coach Pete Carroll. DK Metcalf can be an excellent wide receiver with a team looking to build up their roster after re-signing defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Offensively, he can give the team a veteran leader with guys like tight end Brock Bowers and potentially a rookie quarterback throwing him the football. It would be a great boost for the Raiders to land a talented wide receiver.

#3. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have made it known that they want to build their roster with their significant cap space, and one of the main focuses is getting a wide receiver to help quarterback Drake Maye. The Pats reportedly inquired about Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, so it makes sense to see what Seattle wants to get DK Metcalf in Foxborough.

#2. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have been about getting star players, and there have been a lot of quiet moves going on at Jerry World. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb restructured his contract to free up $20 million in cap space, while quarterback Dak Prescott restructured and freed up another $36.6 million.

That money could be focused on getting edge rusher Micah Parsons' contract done, but some of the money could also be used on getting a wide receiver to pair with Lamb to make the offense even better.

#1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The franchise tag period has come and gone without the Tampa Bay Buccaneers placing the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin. DK Metcalf would be an exciting wide receiver to pair with Mike Evans, a constant for 1,000-yard seasons since he joined the league.

It is not like DK Metcalf has been unable to pair up with solid wide receivers before, so the Buccaneers would be an interesting fit for both sides.

