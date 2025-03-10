DK Metcalf trade grades: Rating Steelers' $150,000,000 move for 2x Pro Bowl WR as Seahawks look to rebuild

DK Metcalf's journey with the Seahawks is over as he joined the Steelers on a five-year $150 million contract extension. It secures the player's long-term future and indicates how Seattle is treating this season. After trading Geno Smith to the Raiders, this signifies a year of rebuilding ahead for the NFC West franchise. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is trying to get over the hump of finishing with winning records and getting to playoffs but ultimately faltering at that stage.

Ad

With this context, we can now judge how the trade works out for every party involved. Of course, we will only know the true impact of this move after the 2025 NFL season ends and over the next half-decade.

Grading DK Metcalf's trade from Seahawks to Steelers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steelers: A

The Steelers needed a receiver to complement George Pickens. The latter has been great at times but also has the appearance of vanishing when things get tough. But that could be because opposing defenses know that he is the only one on the Pittsburgh side who can threaten downfield and block him. Getting DK Metcalf opens up Mike Tomlin's offense and helps other players on the team too.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

They gave up only a second-round pick for the trade, which is not bad for a player who is just 27 years old. However, the fact that they are tying him to a five-year extension, even before they have seen him in training, and gave up a relatively high draft selection is the only reason that this is not an A+ trade.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seahawks: B

The Seahawks are entering a rebuilding phase. The issue, though, is that whatever that rebuild might have been, given his age, DK Metcalf could likely have made it to the other side had he stayed. Getting a second-round pick is good, but it does not give them many options for drafting new players.

They now have to put thought into a position that they could have nailed down while looking for their next franchise quarterback. Instead, they will have to probably draft someone with the pick they are receiving and there is no guarantee that they will be as good as a proven veteran like DK Metcalf. Moving on from A.J. Brown did not prove as simple as Tennessee though, and while he won the Super Bowl with the Eagles this year, the Titans begin with the top spot in the NFL Draft.

Ad

DK Metcalf: B

DK Metcalf got the long-term contract that he desired. He is also moving from a team that failed to make the playoffs last season to one that did. After getting rid of Geno Smith, he would have been stuck in a situation in Seattle where his numbers likely would have decreased with a new quarterback coming in.

Expand Tweet

However, the only reason that we have graded this trade the way we have is because of the uncertainty surrounding the Steelers' quarterback position. There is talk they might get Sam Darnold but nobody really knows if he will work as well as he did under Kevin O'Connell's offense. They might bring back Russell Wilson to preserve familiarity in that position. With so many variables, it is expected to be tough for a wide receiver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.