Do the Buccaneers have enough cap space to pull off stunning Stephon Gilmore acquisition

The news of Stephon Gilmore's release from the New England Patriots has been a shocker for not just NFL fans but teams and general managers as well. The former All-Pro cornerback was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list by the Patriots and would have been eligible to return to action in Week 6.

Perhaps this is why the move has been so surprising. Gilmore would have been able to suit up after this week's upcoming games.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter A stunner: Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6, source tells ESPN. A stunner: Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/31H8KQF8hq

There will be several suitors for the services of Gilmore, and there is one particular team that comes to mind. It's no secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been hit with the injury bug in their secondary.

Since the start of the season, defensive backs Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean, Carlton Davis III and Antoine Winfield Jr. have all been injured.

The signing of Richard Sherman helps to a degree, but Sherman still needs weeks to round out into game shape. If the Buccaneers do choose to go after Stephon Gilmore, do they have enough cap space to make the acquisition happen?

Do the Buccaneers have cap space for Stephon Gilmore

One of the reasons that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the reigning Super Bowl champions is because, over the years, they have devoted a good amount of money towards acquiring some of the league's best talent. Even before Brady's arrival at Raymond James Stadium, the Buccaneers had several first- and second-round draft picks that are being handsomely paid.

The only way to acquire talent such as Mike Evans, Devin White, and Lavonte David is to spend money. The Buccaneers currently only have roughly $3.2 million in salary-cap space, so if they plan on making a move to acquire Stephon Gilmore, they would definitely have to make some moves.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter The market for Stephon Gilmore, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, is expected to be robust. Multiple teams are expected to be interested, and the 31-year-old Gilmore should be recovered from his quad injury in the coming weeks. The market for Stephon Gilmore, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, is expected to be robust. Multiple teams are expected to be interested, and the 31-year-old Gilmore should be recovered from his quad injury in the coming weeks.

What would the Buccaneers look like with Gilmore on the team

If the Buccaneers were to make the appropriate moves to acquire Stephon Gilmore, their secondary would look rather stout, especially when their injured starters return. Once all of the players in the Buccaneers secondary are

healthy, it is likely that the two starting cornerbacks will be Stephon Gilmore and arguably Carlton Davis III.

This would give them great depth at cornerback position, with Sean Murphy-Bunting moving over to third cornerback position and Jamel Dean and Richard Sherman giving them even more depth for teams that choose to go five-wide, such as the Packers, Chiefs and Cowboys.

The NFL world will be keeping a close eye on the Buccaneers to see what moves can be made to free up more cap space and sign the former Defensive Player of the Year.

