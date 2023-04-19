Do Darnell Wright’s college stats warrant a top-10 pick? Exploring Tennessee star’s record ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Darnell Wright enjoyed a spectacular 2022 season with the Tennessee Volunteers and is now set to join the big league. The offensive tackle is expected to be selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Wright finished last season at right tackle and tied for the team lead in offensive snaps (895). He featured in all 13 games for the Vols and helped them finish second in the SEC East with an 11-2 record. Tennessee finished behind eventual CFP National Champions Georgia Bulldogs.

However, Wright established himself as the SEC’s best offensive tackle, earning unanimous first-team All-SEC honors. He allowed a solid five hurries and two hits with no sacks.

Wright brings an appealing blend of size, power, and tenacity to the fore. He also has the strength and mass to create displacement in the running game.

Although his stats are impressive, Wright is not considered a top-10 overall pick in the upcoming draft. This is mainly because there are some exceptional quarterbacks, receivers and running backs in this year's batch.

However, Wright could be the first offensive tackle to be picked in the 2023 NFL draft. Most analysts expect him to go late in the first round.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers are some of the teams that have been linked with the versatile offensive lineman.

Darnell Wright's NFL Combine stats

Tennessee Volunteers OT Darnell Wright

Darnell Wright had an impressive outing at the 2023 NFL Combine last month. His displays will certainly have boosted his draft stock. Here's a look at how he fared at the combine:

40-yard dash: 5.01 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.81 seconds

Vertical Jump: 29"

Broad Jump: 9’ 6’’

Height: 6’5″

Weight: 333 pounds

Length: 33 3/4″

Hand: 9″

It's clear that Wright has all the skill sets to play in the NFL. Now, it will be interesting to see which team he suits up for in the 2023 season.

