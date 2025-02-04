Do the Eagles have any injury concerns for Super Bowl 59?

The NFL's final two teams in the season are the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the Washington Commanders and the Buffalo Bills, respectively, in the conference championship round. On Sunday, they will square off for Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Eagles have had their fair share of injuries this season, but that didn't stop them from making it to the Super Bowl. The team will, however, enter this year's Super Bowl comparatively healthy, which is significant given that they will be facing the reigning champions.

That said, there are still a few minor issues that team supporters should be aware of prior to Sunday's game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Key players like WR A.J. Brown (rest), LB Zack Baun (groin), RB Saquon Barkley (rest), G Landon Dickerson (knee), TE Dallas Goedert (rest/ankle), RB Kenneth Gainwell (concussion/knee), C/G Cam Jurgens (back) and WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) were among those listed on the Eagles' lengthy injury report last week.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The good news is that, while they are listed on the injury report, most of these players will be healthy enough to play against the Chiefs.

Expand Tweet

Which players were injury-designated on the Eagles' latest injury report?

The Philadelphia Eagles released the third of six injury reports last Friday in anticipation of their Super Bowl LIX game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Four players were listed as questionable in that report: tight end C.J. Uzomah (abdomen), wide receiver Britain Covey (neck), running back Kenneth Gainwell (concussion/knee) and defensive end Brandon Graham (elbow).

Expand Tweet

Right now, they are the only Eagles players who could potentially miss the Super Bowl. There is still time for their status to improve, though, as the team is still anticipated to issue three more injury reports before Sunday's kickoff.

Of those four players, Gainwell was the only one who did not practice in any capacity last week. He needs to pass the concussion protocol due to a head injury before he may play. Furthermore, he is dealing with an additional knee issue that may keep him from playing.

The Eagles may promote Tyrion Davis-Price from the practice squad to the third running back spot behind Saquon Barkley and Will Shipley if Gainwell is unable to make the team.

It's still unclear if the Eagles would activate Uzomah from the injured reserve list before game day, despite the fact that he fully practiced last Thursday and Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.