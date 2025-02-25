“Do not like this fit” - When Shannon Sharpe criticized Chiefs’ decision of drafting Patrick Mahomes over Deshaun Watson

Many NFL analysts were skeptical when coach Andy Reid and general manager John Dorsey selected quarterback Patrick Mahomes as their first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Despite coming from an athletic background and having a great season at Texas Tech, Mahomes being selected 10th overall surprised many.

Speaking to the media after the draft in February, NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe criticized the decision to pick Mahomes ahead of Deshaun Watson. He said:

“So Patrick Mahomes, I don't like it. I do not like this fit.”

Sharpe’s colleague, Stephen A. Smith, shared a similar opinion:

“Just like I said [Mitchell] Trubisky doesn't have the résumé that tells me he's better than Deshaun Watson, I damn sure ain't going to say that Patrick Mahomes does.”

Analyst Cris Carter agreed with Sharpe and Smith’s assessment. He also believed Mahomes wasn’t ready for the NFL.

“If he's that good, he went over Deshaun Watson, you traded up, but I still got to wait on the cookies—the cookies ain't ready yet,” Carter said.

He continued, “The only one out of them that's going to win a championship, if there is one, is Deshaun Watson.”

It was a fair debate in 2017 since Watson had just finished his college career at Clemson as a national champion, while Mahomes and Texas Tech ended their season with a 5-7 record. Interestingly, both quarterbacks posted similar college numbers, throwing 41 touchdowns and over 4,500 yards.

Patrick Mahomes proves NFL experts wrong over his debate with DeShaun Watson

Surprisingly, the Chiefs traded up with the Browns, moving from the 25th to the 10th pick in the first round. Yet, they selected Mahomes over Watson, shocking analyst Will Cain, who said:

“Why are you drafting a quarterback? Why are you trading up to draft a quarterback that doesn't just have bad footwork but has no footwork?”

Cain also questioned Mahomes' readiness for the NFL, saying:

“When I hear words about Pat Mahomes, these are the words I hear: undisciplined, lacking fundamentals, immature.”

However, Mahomes has silenced all his critics over time by winning three Super Bowls. Under Andy Reid, he has refined his footwork and discipline, proving to be one of the greatest quarterbacks. Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson has had decent performances but has struggled with injuries and off-field issues throughout his career.

