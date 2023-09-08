Do you need YouTube TV to get NFL Sunday Ticket? All you need to know about streaming package

YouTube and YouTube TV acquired the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket after the 2022 season. The partnership will run from 2023 to 2030.

Sunday Ticket is a premium sports package that allows fans to watch all "out-of-market" regular season football games on Sunday from anywhere in the United States of America.

How to get NFL Sunday Ticket?

For the 2023 NFL season, YouTube is home to Sunday Ticket. The Sunday Ticket is available as an add-on package on YouTube TV or separately on YouTube Primetime Channels.

Hence, you don't only need YouTube TV to get Sunday Ticket. The YouTime Primetime Channels are another option.

The first set of Sunday Ticket games to air on YouTube TV will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10, marking the first weekend of the 2023 NFL season.

What is the cost of NFL Sunday Ticket for 2023?

A subscription to YouTube TV currently costs $73 per month. Over it, you can add an NFL Sunday Ticket for $349 for the 2023 season.

However, YouTube is offering a value deal, giving $50 off if you purchase the Sunday Ticket before Sept. 19. This brings the price down to $299 after the discount.

If you purchase Sunday Ticket without a subscription to YouTube TV, which is basically through YouTube Primetime Channels, it'll cost $449 per season.

The $50 discount applies to the Primetime Channels as well. This means that you'll pay $399 if you buy the package before Sept. 19.

If you wish to include NFL RedZone along with your Sunday Ticket, it will cost an additional $40, regardless of the package that you choose.

How to get NFL Sunday Ticket's student discount?

Interestingly, students can get the Sunday Ticket at a much lower cost than the general public. This is because of YouTube TV's student discount offer.

Students can sign up for Sunday Ticket with their student ID. You will need to verify your details before getting access to the discounted price.

Students will have to pay just $109 to purchase Sunday Ticket, or $119 for Sunday Ticket plus NFL RedZone.