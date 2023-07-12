Do NFL teams face a curse after featuring on Hard Knocks? Explaining myth around rumored fate for Aaron Rodgers’ Jets in 2023

The New York Jets are set to make an appearance on the 2023 edition of HBO's Hard Knocks. Fans will get an inside look at how Robert Saleh conducts his team's training camp before the new season begins.

However, fans have been curious to learn whether something similar to the Madden curse affects teams that appear on Hard Knocks. Fortunately for Jets fans, the trend isn't worrisome.

Prior to the 2023 edition, there have been 18 teams that participated in the Hard Knocks program. Interestingly, eight of those teams followed up with winning records and seven of them even made the playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While no team has gone on to win the Super Bowl right after featuring on Hard Knocks, the Jets will be hoping to make history in the upcoming campaign. More so, with Aaron Rodgers as their new quarterback.

Rodgers made the switch to New York after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The 39-year-old will be eager to impress his new side, who have ambitions of winning the Super Bowl.

New York Jets' schedule and fixtures for the 2023 NFL season

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

Here's a list of all the regular season games for the New York Jets in the 2023 NFL season:

Week 1: vs. Bills on ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday, Sept. 11)

Week 2: at Cowboys on CBS | 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 17)

Week 3: vs. Patriots on CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 24)

Week 4: vs. Chiefs on NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 1)

Week 5: at Broncos on CBS | 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 8)

Week 6: vs. Eagles on FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 15)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: at Giants on CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 29)

Week 9: vs. Chargers (MNF) on ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday, Nov. 6)

Week 10: at Raiders (SNF) on NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 12)

Week 11: at Bills on CBS | 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 19)

Week 12: vs. Dolphins on Amazon Prime | 3 p.m. ET (Friday, Nov. 24)

Week 13: vs. Falcons on FOX | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 3)

Week 14: vs. Texans on CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 10)

Week 15: at Dolphins on CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 17)

Week 16: vs. Commanders on CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 24)

Week 17: at Browns (TNF) on Amazon Prime | 8:15 p.m. ET (Thursday, Dec. 28)

Week 18: at Patriots TBD | TBD (Saturday, Jan. 6 or Sunday, Jan. 7)

Poll : 0 votes