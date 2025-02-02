Do Super Bowl players play in the Pro Bowl? All you need to know

The 2025 Pro Bowl game will take place on Sunday, a week before the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl clash. While several Chiefs and Eagles players have earned Pro Bowl selections this season, fans want to know if those players from both teams will partake in this year's Pro Bowl.

Will Super Bowl players play in the Pro Bowl?

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley - selected for Pro Bowl 2025 - won't be involved. (Credits: IMAGN)

None of the Eagles or Chiefs's Pro Bowl selections from this season will play in the Pro Bowl game in Orlando. This is because Super Bowl players do not participate in the annual festivities.

Since the Super Bowl players have an important game of their own, they can skip the Pro Bowl. This helps them remain focused on winning the Lombardi Trophy.

Players can also pick up injuries during the Pro Bowl, which could impact those who need to suit up for the Super Bowl. Some players could also miss the big game if they sustain a severe injury at the Pro Bowl.

Six Philly players were selected for the Pro Bowl this season: running back Saquon Barkley, linebacker Zack Baun, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, guard Landon Dickerson, offensive tackle Lane Johnson and center Cam Jurgens.

Meanwhile, five Kansas City players were selected for the Pro Bowl: center Creed Humphrey, defensive lineman Chris Jones, tight end Travis Kelce, offensive guards Trey Smith and Joe Thuney.

All 11 players from both teams had to withdraw their participation from the Pro Bowl.

How to watch the 2025 Pro Bowl game? TV schedule and live stream details

The 2025 Pro Bowl game will be broadcast live on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD or ESPN Deportes. Fans can also live stream the event on ESPN+, NFL+, or Fubo.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Sunday, Feb. 2 Time: 3 - 6 p.m. ET

3 - 6 p.m. ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Camping World Stadium TV channel: ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes

ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes Streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, Fubo

