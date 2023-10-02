Do Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have beef with each other? Exploring rumors ahead of Chiefs vs Jets

Taylor Swift garnered attention after she was spotted sitting next to Donna Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. The superstar singer, who's rumored to be in a relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was the talk of the town in what was an easy game.

The simple appearance of Taylor Swift at the stadium was enough to garner attention to a game that was uninteresting, with the Bears overmatched. However, with Swift at the center of the stage, the fact that Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' daughter Bronze attended a game for the first time was left behind.

Rumors started to spread on the internet that, with Swift receiving all the off-field attention, a beef could be starting between the singer and Brittany Mahomes. These rumors, however, have quickly been squashed with the recent news of a meeting between the two.

There's no beef between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes

Apparently, the rumors of a possible between Patrick Mahomes' wife and Travis Kelce's rumored girlfriend could not be further from the truth. The internet tried to start a discussion about it; however, official reports over the week not only dismissed these talks but also made it clear that the pair are getting along well.

With the Kansas City Chiefs traveling to New York to face the New York Jets and the singer rumored to be attending the game to support Kelce, there's the possibility of Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift sitting together to watch the game. The wife of Patrick Mahomes is always supporting her husband - it doesn't matter if it's a home or away game.

A post-game party after the Chiefs game against the Bears, according to TMZ, ended well for both parties. Both Taylor and Brittany spent a lot of time getting to know each other, chatting, taking shots together and much more. The relationship seems to be off to a great start, especially after they were seen having dinner together in New York.

The Chiefs will play the Jets on Sunday Night Football of Week 4, in a game that was supposed to feature Patrick Mahomes against Aaron Rodgers, but lost its magic after Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury.