Do Zach Wilson's Jets have potential? Tom Brady's AI likeness delivers verdict 

While Tom Brady may no longer be in the NFL, it doesn't stop him from being asked about what's going on around the league... sort of. The seven-time Super Bowl winner has an AI likeness to which fans can put questions about pretty much everything.

In this case, Brady's AI was asked about the New York Jets and its potential this season. It gave an interesting response to the question:

"I'd say they're a team with potential. They've got some talent on both sides of the ball, but they're still young and learning how to win. The AFC East is tough, so they'll have their work cut out for them, but if they can keep playing like they did last night, they could make some noise this season."

The New York Jets, led by quarterback Zach Wilson, gave the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the 2023 season in Week 6. Wilson threw for 186 yards on 19 of 33 passing as the lone touchdown came from running back Breece Hall. The 20-14 upset win gave the Jets a 3-3 record.

It's the team's second straight win after losing three straight games. Their starting quarterback entering the season, Aaron Rodgers, was done early in the season, the opening match, in fact, due to an Achilles injury.

How much is Meta paying Tom Brady for his AI likeness?

While there isn't an exact amount of money, it is reported that the former New England Patriots star is getting over $1 million to have Meta use his AI likeness. Other celebrities involved include rapper Snoop Dogg, entrepreneur Paris Hilton, and social media influencer Charli D’Amelio.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, told a crowd at a conference in California the significance of the AI chatbots being used:

“Advances in AI allow us to create different AI personas to help us get different things done. This isn’t just going to be about answering queries. This is about entertainment and about helping you do things to connect with the people around you.”

Tom Brady is assigned the role of Bru, a 'wisecracking sports debater' on Meta. He'll likely be getting more questions as the season progresses and he'll answer them... sort of.