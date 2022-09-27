Doctor who was inspiration for famous Will Smith "Concussion" movie believes Tua Tagovailoa should not have come back after initial blow during game against Bills

The Miami Dolphins, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, are now 3-0 on the season after a close 21-19 divisional victory on Sunday over the Buffalo Bills.

At the end of the second quarter of the game, Tagovailoa was hit and tried to get back up but looked dazed as he stumbled multiple times.

The central character of the movie Concussion (portrayed by Will Smith), Bennet Omalu, a neuropathologist, thinks Tagovailoa should never have been allowed to re-enter the game on Sunday and that the quarterback risked his life by coming back on the pitch.

Omalu spoke with TMZ and said:

"Your life should be worth more to you than any amount of money. Your life is worth more than $10 billion, 'cause you can't replace your life. You have only one life."

While Omalu feels the NFL shouldn't have allowed Tagovailoa to step back onto the field, he did say that it ultimately falls on the quarterback, who decided to re-enter the game.

"The duty falls on the players. The NFL did not point a gun on his head and say, 'You must go back to play.' He could have said no."

While video footage shows a dazed Tagovailoa trying to get up from his feet but stumbling a few times, the quarterback denied it was due to a head injury or concussion. He said that he injured his back, and it locked up, which is why he stumbled.

"I got up and that's kind of why I stumbled. My back kind of locked up on me. But for the most part, I'm good. Passed whatever concussion protocol they had."

NFLPA launched an investigation on Dolphins in handling of Tua Tagovialoa's injury

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

Shortly after the Dolphins' victory, the NFLPA announced they would investigate how the Dolphins handled Tagovailoa's concussion protocols during their game against the Bills.

It is unclear what will happen as a result and if the Dolphins will face any disciplinary action due to how they handled the situation on Sunday, but it will be monitored in the next few weeks.

The injury wasn't too serious as Tagovailoa could return to the game and lead the Dolphins to a victory over the mighty Bills.

