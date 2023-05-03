Does Jackson Mahomes have a wife? Exploring relationship history of Patrick Mahomes’ brother

Jackson Mahomes has grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. The younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was arrested on Wednesday for an alleged incident at a Kansas City restaurant in February.

Jackson has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and an additional count of misdemeanor battery. Amid the controversy, fans questioned Jackson's approach toward women, while some wondered what he would do to someone that was in a relationship with him.

According to reports, Jackson is currently not married and does not have a girlfriend. However, he has been linked with fellow influencer Dayna Marie in the past.

The two shared a kiss on camera last year, sparking relationship rumors among fans. However, neither Jackson nor Dayna commented on any sort of relationship.

In May 2020, Jackson posted a video on YouTube clearing the air around his sexuality. In the video, he said he gets a lot of questions due to his voice, which most people think sounds feminine, and also because of his dances on TikTok.

However, he confirmed that he was not gay and insisted that he was "attracted to girls."

What is Jackson Mahomes' net worth in 2023?

According to reports, Jackson Mahomes is worth a reported $3 million as of 2023. He has made a small fortune as a social media influencer.

Reports suggest that Jackson earns around $750,000 from his TikTok account. He also has a YouTube channel which he created in 2020, and rakes in an estimated $600 per video.

By his own admission, Jackson graduated as a marketing student from the University of Missouri in Kansas City in 2022.

However, Jackson's net worth is dwarfed in comparison to his brother Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick, who has spent six years in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, has a net worth of $40 million.

