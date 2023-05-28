Does Joey Porter Jr. have a girlfriend? Steelers' rookie CB’s relationship status probed

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked Joey Porter Jr. in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The cornerback played four seasons with the Penn State Nittany Lions before stepping up to the big league.

As of May 2023, Porter Jr. is reportedly single and does not have a girlfriend. There is no information on the 22-year-old's past relationships either and many fans have suggested that he is solely focusing on his football career.

Porter Jr.'s parents encouraged their son to play football from a young age and their support has helped him make it to the big league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Interestingly, his father, Joey Porter Sr., also played in the NFL as a linebacker for 13 years. He was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1999 NFL draft and spent eight seasons with the team, earning four Pro Bowl honors and winning the Super Bowl in 2006.

Porter Sr. also played three seasons with the Miami Dolphins and two years with the Arizona Cardinals before retiring in 2012. Now, Porter Jr. will continue his father's legacy in the NFL.

Porter Jr. also has four siblings: two brothers, Jacob and Willie, as well as sisters named Jasmine and Jayla.

Jacob is the youngest of five children and plays football for the Temple Owls.

Unfortunately, Jasmine was born with severe autism, prompting her mother, Christy, to open a center for children with special needs. Christy named the institution the Jasmine Nyree Center as a special tribute to her daughter.

Joey Porter Jr. stats in 2022 season

Former Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Joey Porter Jr. had a fairly impressive 2022 campaign with the Penn State Nitty Lions. The cornerback finished with 27 tackles and eight passes defended across 10 games.

Across four seasons with the Nitty Lions, Porter Jr. racked up 115 tackles, 17 passes defended, one forced fumble and one interception. It will be interesting to see how he fares with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL.

Poll : 0 votes