Does Kenny Pickett’s preseason performance prove him as the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger? A look into Steelers QB’s growth

Kenny Pickett was the second quarterback chosen by the Steelers in the first round of the last year's NFL Draft at 20th overall and was to succeed the future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.

Pickett has been exceptional this preseason and led the Steelers to touchdowns in all five possessions he played in. He is entering his first full season as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback in 2023.

The quarterback spoke to the media via The Athletic about his play this preseason and said:

“It is preseason, man. Nothing counts, so it is kind of easy to remain motivated because we haven’t done anything yet. Everybody understands that.”

Last season, Pickett started 12 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers and threw for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 14 total games. He finished sixth in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting last year.

By comparison, Ben Roethlisberger started 13 games in his rookie season back in 2004. Roethlisberger had 2,621 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award that season.

Pickett played collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh. His final season with the Panthers saw him finish sixth in college football with 4,319 yards and fourth in touchdown passes with 42. He took home several awards his senior season in 2021, including ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year.

The quarterback left the program as the school's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, eclipsing Hall of Famer Dan Marino, the last Panthers quarterback to be taken in the first round.

Which weapons will Kenny Pickett have in his sophomore season in the NFL?

To become the successor to Roethlisberger, Pickett will be dependent upon the offensive talent around him.

The quarterback will have a pair of talented wide receivers in Diontae Johnson and George Pickens and young tight end Pat Freiermuth this season. All three of them were the top players in receiving yards for the Steelers last season.

The player will also have some help in the backfield in running back Najee Harris, who is beneficial in the run game with 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns and second on the team in receiving touchdowns last season with three.

Roethlisberger led the Steelers to a Super Bowl in the 2005 season at the age of 23, the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win the big game. Should Kenny Pickett want to fully be Roethlisberger's successor, a big 2023 season could sway the Steelers fanbase.

