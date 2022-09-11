Does Lamar Jackson Deserve An Extension?

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has been a divisive figure since his college days. Jackson’s electric run-first approach has drawn both admirers and critics. The two sides have been even more divided this season, with Jackson's contract extension talks recently failing to land him a deal. This has forced him to play out the season without long-term financial security.

Chris Mortensen @mortreport Sources: Lamar Jackson rejected a Ravens' 6-yr contract offer with $133 million fully guaranteed at signing, which is more than Russell Wilson ($124 million) and Kyler Murray ($103.3 million) but well short of the $230 million fully guaranteed deal that Deshaun Watson got. Sources: Lamar Jackson rejected a Ravens' 6-yr contract offer with $133 million fully guaranteed at signing, which is more than Russell Wilson ($124 million) and Kyler Murray ($103.3 million) but well short of the $230 million fully guaranteed deal that Deshaun Watson got.

One side feels it's a dumb question to ask whether to extend a unanimous MVP. Whereas others believe Jackson's unique style makes any long-term commitment a scary prospect. Is he worth the commitment? From his achievements to his potential, Jackson is worth the extension despite the injury risk factor. Here are some of the reasons why:

Lamar Jackson saved John Harbaugh's job

In the 2018 campaign, there were calls for the Ravens to consider moving on from their longtime coach and kickstart in a new direction. The Ravens had missed the playoffs in each of the previous three seasons and seemed all but certain to miss a fourth.

Entering the bye week of 2018, the Ravens were 4-5 and Jon Harbaugh was up against the wall. He decided to bench longtime starter Joe Flacco for Lamar Jackson. The Ravens went 6-1 in the rest of their games and made the playoffs due to Jackson's electric play. Harbaugh, who was flirting with being fired, got to lead the rebuild centered around rookie Lamar Jackson.

Lamar Jackson gave the Ravens an identity

In the 2019 season, the Ravens had a historic year offensively. The reason for all this success was Jackson's incredible double act as a throwing/running threat. Paired with a great set of running backs and a stout defense, the Ravens were a formidable team. Their 14-2 record is largely forgotten due to Jackson's lackluster play against the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs.

In his four seasons, Jackson has thrown for 9,967 yards, 84 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He has also added 3,673 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground.

This offseason, the Ravens had something they just haven't had in the past four years - a sense of direction. Every draft pick, free agency move or trade was meant to build the team around Lamar Jackson. It would be strange to let him walk after building their offense around him.

JACK SETTLEMAN @jacksettleman Lamar Jackson plays football this weekend Lamar Jackson plays football this weekend https://t.co/PFQ2T0kcuO

Here is the case against the extension:

The Baltimore Ravens' new identity has shown cracks

In the last two seasons, the Ravens' new offensive identity centered around Jackson but failed to reach the previous heights. The Ravens offense has suffered several injuries to their running backs and defenses have adjusted their schemes accordingly for Jackson. This has resulted in Jackson’s passing development hitting a plateau. Many critics point out how one dimensional the Ravens offense can feel at times with its constant run and gun style.

Injury concerns, a decline in offensive production and a steep price make Jackson a high-risk investment. But all of this pales in comparison to the high reward and identity Jackson provides the Ravens. With the sense of direction shown in their scouting, free agency and trade, the Ravens shouldn’t let him go.

