Does Madden 24 have an EA Play trial? All you need to know

Yes, Madden 24 has an EA Play Trial, and the latest iteration of the NFL's official game places a premium on this feature. An advantage of the EA Play Trial is that Madden enthusiasts will get early access to their favorite video game before the release date.

With this, you can play a maximum of 10 hours of Madden 24 before the game's official release date.

How can you get Madden 24 Early Access with EA Play Trial?

Here's how you can gain access to Madden 24 with EA Sports Play Trial:

Visit the EA Play website. Follow the on-screen instructions to subscribe to Madden 24 catered service. Pay a visit to the store on your console and search for "Madden NFL 24." Choose one of the editions and then select "Trial." You are good to go.

As soon as you've activated the 10-hour EA Play Trial, a timer will begin counting down; pay attention to the countdown. Furthermore, you'll likely be convinced to buy either the standard or deluxe edition of Madden after savoring the EA Play Trial feature.

Who is the highest-rated player in Madden NFL 24?

There isn't one single highest-rated player in Madden NFL 24. Five players hold this unique distinction. They are Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' TE Travis Kelce, Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin, Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson and Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald. They are all rated 99 on the popular video game.

First up is Patrick Mahomes, the NFL's reigning most valuable player. He is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer with a resume that would make Joe Namath jealous. Mahomes is the leader of Andy Reid's reigning Super Bowl champs, and he is looking better than ever heading into the 2023 NFL season.

Next up is his teammate, Travis Kelce, arguably the best tight end of his generation. Kelce had yet another All-Pro season in 2022, and he is a member of the Madden 99 club for yet another season.

The other members of the Madden 99 club are All-Pro selections, Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, Zack Martin of America's team and Aaron Donald of the 2022 Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams. All of these players will be assets in the latest iteration of Madden.