Does Matt Nagy deserve to coach Patrick Mahomes after his underwhelming run in Chicago?

Matt Nagy was a rising star in the NFL coaching ranks following the 2017 season. He had just served as the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator and had been working alongside Andy Reid since 2008.

That is what landed him the head coaching job with the Chicago Bears. He was brought in to guide former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky and lead the Bears to greatness.

Things got off to a great start as the team went 12-4 during the 2018 season. Unfortunately, the infamous "double doink" field goal ended their season.

The Bears did not have another winning season, Trubisky was let go, and Nagy was eventually fired following a 6-11 record in 2021. That would seemingly point towards him needing to rebuild his reputation. But something lucky happened.

We have hired Matt Nagy as Senior Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach.

Nagy is now serving as the quarterbacks coach with the Chiefs, getting his old job back. This means he lands the best possible job, coaching Patrick Mahomes. He is obviously going to look like a genius with that quarterback running the show.

But is he even deserving of this position in the first place?

Matt Nagy now has a complicated legacy in the coaching world

Nagy left the Chiefs for Chicago right before Mahomes took the starting job.

Yet the team won the AFC West in his two years as offensive coordinator, with Alex Smith running the offense. That alone is an impressive feat and explains why his stock was so high.

His tenure in Chicago failed to reach expectations, but he still finished with a 34-31 record in four seasons. He only had one losing season and that came with Andy Dalton and a rookie in Justin Fields, leading the way in 2021.

Andy Reid, Eric Bieniemy, and Matt Nagy all on the same offensive staff can only mean great things for this offense next season.

Nagy's ultimate failure was his inability to turn Trubisky into a franchise quarterback. That is what he was hired to do, and the quarterback was seemingly forced out of town in favor of the next big thing in Fields.

Blame goes both ways in this situation depending who you ask. Those defending Nagy will say Trubisky was not talented enough to lead a team. Those defending the quarterback will say the coach held him back.

So in terms of this new job, there is no reason why he would be undeserving of the position. He worked his way up with the Chiefs and is back to being a position coach once again.

The fact he works with Mahomes is not his fault. One could ask the question if Reid deserves Mahomes if this topic is dug into even further.

He is simply working with his former mentor in a position where he has shown success in the past. That is only good news for the Chiefs, Mahomes, and Reid.

While he struggled as a head coach, he may be just fine focusing on one position on the offense.

