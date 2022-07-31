Does Pat McAfee really have a future in the WWE as a professional wrestler? 

Pat McAfee is a proven athlete who spent eight seasons in the NFL as a Pro Bowl and All-Pro punter for the Indianapolis Colts. He joined as color commentator for WWE on SmackDown in April last year but has found himself beyond the commentator's table.

Before joining the commentary team, he stepped in-between the ropes in NXT to make his first appearance in the ring versus Adam Cole.

He and Cole squared off at NXT Takeover: XXX in August 2020, where Cole defeated the former NFL punter.

However, the WWE commentator put himself in the spotlight at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in December 2020. This time, he teamed up with Pete Dunne (now known as Butch) and the tag team of Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan to face Cole and The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish).

Although McAfee and his team came up short, he impressed wrestling fans and the general public with his Swanton Bomb.

He proved in that match that he could have a future as a WWE superstar should the company decide to go that way.

Since joining as a commentator, he has returned to the ring. In WWE's biggest show of the year, he faced WWE superstar Theory at WrestleMania. After defeating Theory, McAfee found himself staring across the ring at then-CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon, who eventually came out on top.

At this year's SummerSlam, McAfee faced Happy Corbin at the summer's biggest party. Once again, he put on an impressive performance, pinning Corbin with a roll-up and getting another win at another major WWE pay-per-view.

Without question, he's proven to shine on the biggest stages when facing experienced competition in the ring.

Will Pat McAfee step into the ring this year?

McAfee after defeating Happy Corbin at SummerSlam. Source: WWE

Given his track record in the ring and his popularity in the WWE universe, there's a strong chance we'll see McAfee in the ring again this year. The next major pay-per-view is Survivor Series in November at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Survivor Series is less than six months away, meaning there's plenty of time to find an opponent for the 35-year-old. Let's see if we see him again put on another great match versus another WWE superstar this year.

